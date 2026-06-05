North Adams Volleyball hosts Youth Camp

By Mark Carpenter

People’s Defender

Success breads interest and that is always evident with Coach Katie Regan and her dominant North Adams volleyball program. The huge successes of Ragan’s high school program makes it much easier to get the district’s younger athletes interested and that was evident from May 18-20 as Ragan and her staff hosted their annual Youth Volleyball Camp.

The following young ladies were campers for the three days, learning the basics and fundamentals of the game: Aubrie Morrison, Tensley Shelton, Averee Cox, Layla Martin, Kendle Christman, Adia Grooms, Stellar Grooms, Kaylance Collett, Alice Kamps, Mila Kirker, Avery Lahmers, Ashley Dotson, Ambree Downing, Bristol Whalen, Paislee Phelps, Brynlee Whalen, Journey Rabold, Norah Jodrey, Aleah Ormes, Lucy Akers, Madelyn Reckers, Sadie Barlow, Saddie Fannin, Aralyn Emerson, Peighton McCann, Lucy Meade, Julia Crothers and Izzy Grooms.

Coach Ragan and her JV coach Sydney Campbell were assisted at the camp by numerous members of their high school volleyball program, including: Ava Pistole, Emma Pistole, Morgan Wheeler, Elizabeth Raines, Sophia Barlow, Keetyn Palmer, Riley Woods, Melanie Wood, Taylor Lloyd, Journie Collett, Elana Riley, Aydaa Lewis, Zoey Davidson, Lillian Harper, Kylee Moore, Addison Phelps, Marilla Ohnewehr, Adison Downing and Karsyn Pell.