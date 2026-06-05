Jefferson Alumni awards 2026 scholarships

Submitted News

The Jefferson Alumni met on Saturday, May 23 and thanks to the extraordinary generosity of many alumni and family members and to the vision of Ron Lykins and his late wife, Ruth, since 2003, there have been one hundred ninety-nine (199) scholarships awarded to graduating seniors at the Jefferson Alumni. In 2026 an additional 13 scholarships of $1,000 were given.

The Heinz Phipps Memorial Scholarship began in 2024 in memory of Heinz, who was a 1969 graduate. The 2026 recipient was Mahayla Brown, an honors graduate at Manchester High School where she was in National Honor Society and played basketball and softball. She had a 4.0 GPA and was a member of the National Spanish Honor Society. She plans to attend Shawnee State University to become a teacher and coach. She is the granddaughter of Marsha Hackworth Brown and Danny Brown, ‘68.

The May Family Scholarship was instituted in 2024 and is given in memory of Orvy D. May and Jessie McHenry May and the 11 siblings of Jeff May. The 2026 recipient was Jed Shivener, a graduate of the Adams County Christian School, where he was in National Honor Society. He had a 3.4 GPA and played basketball and was a three-time MVP and the 2025-26 SOCC Player of the Year. Jed plans to attend Kentucky Christian University to play collegiate basketball and pursue a career in teaching and coaching. He is the grandson of Carmen Miranda Shivener and the late Neil Shivener ‘70 and the great-grandson of the late John Miranda ‘27 who was a World War II veteran. Due to being a direct descendant of a JHS graduate who was a Veteran, the Young-Moore American Legion Unit 100 Ladies Auxiliary presented an additional $250 scholarship to Jed at the Alumni.

In 2022, Phil and Tom Brown began scholarships in memory of their late brother David Brown, a 1967 graduate. In 2026 the Brown’s awarded three scholarships. The first went to Madee Koenig, a graduate of Peebles High School where she had a 3.95 GPA and was two terms as FFA President and Beta Club President and was in National Honor Society. Madee plans to attend Eastern Kentucky University to pursue a degree in Criminal Justice and Agricultural Business. She is the great-granddaughter of the late Agnes Louise Knauff Koenig, ‘46.

The second Brown Scholarship went to Colin Tolle, who graduated from North Adams High School with a 4.0 GPA and earned his Associates Degree from Southern State. He was in Beta, National Honor Society, FFA, and on the varsity soccer, basketball, baseball, and track teams. He plans to attend Miami University to major in Business Finance. Colin is the grandson of Velma Abbott Potts, ‘66, a classmate of Phil’s.

The third Brown Scholarship was awarded to Brantyn Vogler, a graduate of the Adams County Christian School, where he was President of Student Council and a member of the National Honor Society. He has a 3.93 GPA and obtained college credit through College Credit Plus at Southern State Community College. Brant is planning to attend Cedarville University to major in history. He is the grandson of Ike Vogler and Shawn Hayslip Vogler.

In 2025, Charlie Copas, class of ‘68, and his wife Linda began the Copas Family Scholarship for relatives. The 2026 recipient was Alyson McCann a graduate of North Adams High School with a 3.51 GPA. She was active in basketball, softball and cheerleading, as well as FFA where she earned her State Degree. She was in Beta and a HOBY recipient. She will pursue a Bachelor of Science in Nursing at Shawnee State University. She is the great-niece of Linda and Charles Copas ‘68.

In 2025 the three daughters (Angela, Jaime and Rachael) established the James V. Hazelbaker Memorial Scholarship in memory of their father. The 2026 recipient was Emily Stapleton, a West Union High School graduate who attended the Ohio Valley Career and Technical School her junior and senior years in the Early Childhood program. Emmy was a multi-sport athlete playing volleyball, golf, basketball and softball. She plans to attend Southern State Community College then transfer to major in Education. Emmy is the great-granddaughter of the late Lucinda Harris Kuehner ‘50 and the late Virginia Grooms Stapleton ‘48.

Ron Lykins established the Ron and Ruth Lykins Scholarships and two were awarded in 2026. The first Lykins Scholarship in 2026 went to Brandon Eichenlaub, a graduate of Northwest High School in Scioto County where he had a 3.84 GPA. In golf he earned All District Honorable Mention twice and was First Team All-Southern Ohio Conference three times. He was on the Quiz Bowl and Science Bowl teams and an Eagle Scout. Brandon plans to attend Shawnee State University. He is the grandson of the late Lois Keiber Eichenlaub ‘54.

The second Lykins Scholarship recipient in 2026 was Alisha Hargett, a graduate of the Adams County Christian School, where she had a 4.0 GPA while also earning credit from Southern State Community College through College Credit Plus. She was captain of the volleyball team and President of National Honor Society. Alisha plans to attend Shawnee State University for a Bachelors in Radiologic Technology. She is the granddaughter of Larry Newman ‘70.

Ron Lykins also funds the Dr. James P. and Suzanne May Branham Scholarship in memory of Buddy ‘54 and Susie ‘55. The 2026 recipient was Ryan Zupfer, who will graduate from Thomas Worthington High School. He attended the Delaware Area Career Center his junior and senior years in the Exercise Science and Sports Medicine Program. He has a 3.76 GPA and was in Symphonic Band and wind ensemble. He was in National Honor Society and an Eagle Scout. He plans to attend the University of Cincinnati to major in Sports Administration. Ryan is the grandson of Janet Hayslip Risch ‘68.

Ron Lykins also established and funds two Don and Flo Armstrong Memorial Scholarships. In 2026, the two recipients are cousins who have Wamsley and Jefferson connections. They are the great grandchildren of the late Bill Wheeler, a long-time bus driver of the Wamsley route. They are the grandchildren of Beth Wheeler McNeilan and had other Wheeler family who attended or graduated from Jefferson including Jude McCane,Cliff, Bobby, Rick and Donna Wheeler and Brenda Wheeler Grooms ‘64.

The first recipient was Lea McNeilan, who graduated from West Union High School where she was in band and choir and all county in both. She was on the archery team for five years. Lea has maintained a 3.4 GPA and plans to attend Shawnee State University in Nursing.

The second recipient was Brylee Mills, a graduate of West Union High Schoolm where he was on the soccer, basketball and track teams. He was team captain in soccer and earned All-District twice and finished his senior year ranked #12 in Ohio in most career saves. He maintained a 3.5 GPA while also earning college credit. Brylee plans to attend the University of Cincinnati and major in Business and Marketing. .

In 2026, the Armstrong Family funded and awarded a Don and Flo Armstrong Memorial Scholarship in memory of their late sister, Judy Ann Armstrong Grooms, class of 1964. The recipient was Carlee Garrison, a graduate of North Adams High School, with a 3.92 GPA while also earning college credit. She was in Beta and National Honor Society and on the President’s List at Southern State. Carlee played softball and gave pitching lessons to girls ages 7-12. She worked at the Adams County Regional Medical Center. Carlee is a first-generation college student and one that Mr. and Mrs. Armstrong would be pleased to support. Carlee plans to attend Marshall University to major in Pharmaceutical Sciences and then get a Ph.D in Pharmacy to become a pharmacist. She is the great-granddaughter of the late Ron Hanson and related to the late Russell Hanson ‘37 and the late Ruth Hanson Bennington ‘38.

If you are interested in donating to the Jefferson Alumni Scholarship fund, you can mail a check in memory of or in honor of a family member or classmate to Jefferson Alumni in care of Linda Stepp, Treasurer, 13370 St. Rt. 136, Winchester, Ohio 45697 or reach out by phone at (513) 218-2352 if you want to learn more.