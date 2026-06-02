NAHS Archery competes in NASP Nationals

By Mark Carpenter

People’s Defender

The North Adams high school archery team competed in the NASP Nationals Saturday, May 8 in Louisville, Kentucky. They competed in 3-D and Bullseye, scoring a new team high score of 3204. They placed 162 out of 997 schools for Bullseye and for 3-D they placed 137 out of 709 schools.

Students shooting for bullseye were: Leeland Barry, Alaina Chaffin, Eden Doughman, Erin Doughman, Eros Dunkin, R2 Dunkin, Kyleigh Fields, Kendrick Fithen, Dalton Groves, Jackson Hickey, Jasmine Hill, Zoie Hurt, Kage Knechtly, Maddox Martin, Tyler Richendollar, Heavenlee Sentney, Emma Stambaugh and Carly Via,

Students shooting for 3-D were: Alaina Chaffin, Leeland Barry, Eros Dunkin, R2 Dunkin, Kyleigh Fields, Kendrick Fithen, Dalton Groves, Jasmine Hill, Zioe Hurt, Kage Knechtly, Maddox Martin, Tyler Richendollar, Heavenlee Sentney, Emma Stambaugh and Carly Via.

The North Adams Archery team is coached by Brian and Tiffany Chitwood.