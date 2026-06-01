Ronald Edward Parton, 78, of Blue Creek, Ohio, passed away on Thursday, May 28, 2026.

Ron was an avid reader, especially non-fiction and he liked old movies. He liked to hunt when he was younger. Ron loved his animals and was very proud of his military service, having served in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War. Ron had worked as an assembly line worker for General Motors in Norwood, Ohio.

Ron was born February 13, 1948 in Cincinnati, Ohio to the late Wilbur Parton, Sr. and Cora Evelyn (nee: Beall) Parton. Ron was preceded in death by his brother, Wilbur Parton, Jr. and sisters Carol Parton Harmon, Pansy Parton King and Margaret Parton Manz.

Ron is survived by his daughters, Clarissa Parton and Rhonda (James) Beatsch; granddaughters, Amanda Parton and Amelia (Blake) Stephenson; great granddaughter, Ruby Stephenson; sister, Darlene Conner; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Services will be private and held at the convenience of the family.

Memorial contributions may be made to your local Animal Humane Society

Dobbling, Muehlenkamp & Erschell Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences can be given at www.dmefuneral.com.