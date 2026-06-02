Libraries bring Interactive Learning opportunities to the community

By Julia McCane-Knox

The Adams County Public Library is preparing for another exciting week of summer activities as part of the 2026 Summer Reading Program. Families and community members of all ages are invited to participate in dinosaur-themed programs, educational activities, workshops, and Storytimes taking place across all library locations during the second week of June.

The week begins on Monday, June 8, with DinoDoodle at the Manchester Library at 2 p.m. Participants of all ages can explore their creativity during a dinosaur drawing class led by Chris, the library’s artist and clerk.

On Tuesday, June 9, the North Adams Library will host Kinder Camp Storytime at 11 a.m. for preschoolers. The program will feature books, songs, activities, prizes, and special guests from Help Me Grow, Head Start, Girl Scouts, House of Phacops, OSU Extension, and Shawnee State University. Later that afternoon, the Manchester Library will hold a space-themed STEAM Night at 3 p.m. for all ages. The event will focus on science, technology, engineering, art, and math through interactive experiments and activities.

Storytime programs continue on Wednesday, June 10, at both the Manchester and Peebles Libraries at 11 a.m. Preschoolers and their families are invited to enjoy stories, music, and engaging learning activities. At 2 p.m. on Wednesday, the North Adams Library will host Paleontology and Fossil Activity Stations for all ages. Participants can explore fossils, learn about dinosaurs and prehistoric life, and enjoy educational activities. On Wednesday evening, the Peebles Library will offer Breaking into Book Writing led by Carol Cartaino at 5 p.m. The program is designed for aspiring writers interested in storytelling and the writing process. Registration is required.

Thursday, June 11, will feature a full day of activities across multiple library locations. The West Union Library will begin the day with Storytime at 11 a.m. for preschoolers. The Peebles Library will host Dino Dig Extravaganza at 1 p.m. for all ages. Participants can explore dinosaur-themed activity stations, uncover bones in a sand sensory bin, and hatch toy dinosaurs from eggs using vinegar.

At 1:30 p.m., families are invited to attend Dinosaur Eggs Painting and Movie. The event combines a dinosaur egg painting activity with a family-friendly dinosaur movie. The West Union Library will continue the excitement with Dino Discovery: Canvas, Cupcakes, and More at 4 p.m. Participants can paint dinosaurs on canvas, decorate cupcakes, and enjoy dinosaur games and puzzles. The Manchester Library will conclude the day with an evening Storytime at 5 p.m. for preschoolers and families.

The week wraps up on Saturday, June 13, with two special events at 11 a.m. The North Adams Library will host Fossil Lab: Cast, Mold, and Discovery in partnership with the University of Cincinnati Department of Geosciences. Participants can enjoy a fossil presentation and create their own cast and mold fossil. At the same time, the Peebles Library will welcome local authors Scott Liming, Corey Stevens, Debbie Williams, Donna Pattan, Lisa Mahan, Laura Applegate,

Sean Greene, and Linda Wedding for presentations and discussions about writing and storytelling.

All Adams County Public Library locations will be closed on Friday, June 19, in observance of Juneteenth. Patrons can visit adamscolibrary.org or call the library for more details about Summer Reading: Manchester Library at 937-549-3359, North Adams Library at 937-386-2556, Peebles Library at 937-587-2085, and West Union Library at 937-544-2591.