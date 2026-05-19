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Food Pantry at fairgrounds May 26

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On Tuesday, May 26, there will be a Food for All Mobile Pantry at the Adams County Fairgrounds, located at 836 Boyd Avenue in West Union.

TEFAP eligibility income requirements of 200% at or above the federal poverty line apply. Food will be distributed from 11 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Please bring a photo ID and a recent piece of mail with your current address.

If there are any questions please contact April Hoak, Catholic Charities Southwestern Ohio’s Food for All Coordinator at (513) 672-3720.

This event is sponsored by Catholic Charities of Southwestern Ohio, many local churches, the Free Store Foodbank and community volunteers. Volunteers are needed to help distribute the pantry items.

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