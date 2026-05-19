22-5 Lady Devils capture district quarterfinal

By Mark Carpenter

People’s Defender

The most successful season in the history of North Adams softball has now evolved into the postseason and Coach Paula Armstrong’s #5 seeded squad made their first venture into the 2026 Division V district tournament on May 13 and made quick work of the visiting #20 seeded Albany Alexander Lady Spartans.

Scoringin all five of their at-bats, the Lady Devils produced a walkoff run-rule 10-0 victory that propelled then into this week’s district semifinals. The formula was the same as it has been all year for the North Adams girls, timely hitting and strong pitching, eight hits combined with the three-hit shutout pitching of senior Carlee Garrison.

The Lady Devils struck early, getting two in the bottom of the first Marnie Tolle led off with a single to center and one out later, Paige Evans reached on an error with Tolle moving around to third. Chloe Armstrong followed with a double to center that scored both runners, North Adams up 2-0.

In the bottom of the second, the Lady Devils added on one, with Riley Woods doubling to left and scoring on a n Alexander error. Two more crossed for the home side in the bottom of the third, Armstrong scoring on another Alexander miscue and Marley Whalen cranking a two-base hit and scoring on a Woods sacrifice fly.

The home team broke it open in the bottom half of the fourth, scoring four times to take a 9-0 advantage. Tolle led off with a walk and after Garrison lined out to second, Evans singled to right, moving Tolle to second. Armstrong walked to fill the bases. Passed balls and errors brought home Tolle and Evans and a sacrifice fly from Whalen brought Armstrong in with the frame’s fourth run.

After Garrison blanked the Lady Spartans again in the top of the fifth, the Lady Devils came to bat in the bottom half needing just one run to enforce the OHSAA run rule. It didn’t take long. Tolle led off the frame with a single, moved to second on an error and stole third. Garrison then lofted a fly ball to center, Tolle tagged up and scored and the Lady Devils were on their way to the district semis.

Garrison was the winner, seven innings of three-hit shutout softball, walking no one and striking out seven. Marnie Tolle went 2 for 2 and scored three times to pace the offense.

The Lady Devils were back in action on Tuesday, May 19 in the district semifinals, traveling to Ohio University to face the Southeastern lady Panthers in a Division V district semifinal. The results of that contest were not available as this edition went to press.