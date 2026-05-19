North Adams boys are SHAC Track Champions

By Mark Carpenter

People’s Defender

A beautiful, sunny may 12 afternoon at Manchester High School greeted the high school girls and boys track teams from the Southern Hills Athletic Conference as they congregated for the 2026 SHAC High School Track Meet. A track meet with 10 girls and boys teams is an undertaking but things went off smoothly on what turned out to be a record-breaking day.

Six different conference records were broken on the day, including two by North Adams’ Beau Hesler. Hesler broke the conference record in the 100M (10.89) and the 200M (22.43) and for good measure, he was also the champion of the 400M and 800M- a four-time champion for the meet, honored as Runner of the Year.

North Adams teammate Coy Fogle broke the conference mark in the 300M Hurdles (40.56), while Eastern Brown’s Bryce Brooks claimed the new record in the 110M Hurdles (16.83).

Two new relay records were set, the Manchester foursome of Parker Hayslip, Braylon Rickett, Traevyn Hilderbrand and Joel Blythe in the 4 x 200 (1:34.73) and the Peebles quartet of Aiden Arrasnith, Elijah Gammon, Wyatt Stepp and Cooper Meade in the 4 x 100 (46.12).

It’s safe to say that teh 2026 SHAC Meet was dominated by the athletes from Adams County. Out of the 32 girls and boys events, 21 of those (66%) saw champions from Adams County schools. In the team standings, the North Adams boys were crowned SHAC champions, with Peebles placing second. North Adam’s Jeff Raines was chosen as SHAC Track Coach of the Year. On the girls side, West Union placed second overall in the team standings.

“It was a great night,” said Coach Raines. “My guys have worked really hard all season to get to where they are right now. And I couldn’t be more proud of them. The performances by all of our field guys really helped to set the tone for what the night was going to be like and we had several PR’s at the biggest meet of the season to date. Now it’s time for a good postseason run.”

Athletes who placed 1-8 in each event earned points for their team. Following is a list of Adams Countians who earned points for their squads, SHAC champions in bold.

Boys 100M Run: 1. Beau Hesler (N. Adams)- 10.89; 3. Coy Fogle (N. Adams)-11.52; 7. Cooper Meade (Peebles)- 11.85

Boys 200M Run: 1. Beau Hesler (N. Adams)- 22.43; 4. Cooper Meade (Peebles)- 24.24; 5. Joel Blythe (Manchester)- 24.28; 8. Kaleb Eldridge (N. Adams)- 24.38

Boys 400M Run: 1. Beau Hesler (N. Adams)- 50.81; 2. Joel Blythe (Manchester)- 52.15; 3. Cole Elliott (Peebles)- 52.73; 4. Adam Cooper (W. Union)- 54.04; 8. Jacob Thatcher (N. Adams)- 56.79

Boys 800M Run: 1. Beau Hesler (N. Adams)- 2:05.70; 2. Dalton Pence (N. Adams)- 2:07.10; 4. Ryan Mack (Manchester)- 2:13.58; 7. Colyn Sims (Peebles)- 2:17.56

Boys 1600M Run: 4. Dalton Pence (N. Adams)- 4:48.47; 5. Ryan Butcher-Raines (Manchester)- 4:52.32; 7. cCalen Vogler (Peebles)- 5:00.88; 8. Lucas Krieger(Peebles)- 5:07.39

Boys 3200M Run: 3. Lucas Krieger (Peebles)- 10:50.98); 4. Ryan Butcher-Raines (Manchester)- 10:52.31; 6. Calen Vogler (Peebles)- 11:02.17

Boys 110M Hurdles: 3. Hunter Raines (Manchester)- 17.65; 4. Elijah Gammon (Peebles)- 17.74; 7. Cole Watters (N. Adams)- 19.44

Boys 300M Hurdles: 1. Coy Fogle (N. Adams)- 40.56: 4. Aidan Arrasmith (Peebles)- 44.12; 5. Ian Raines (N. Adams)- 44.28; 8. Ayden Holton (Manchester)- 45.61

Boys 4 x 100 Relay: 1. Peebles (A. Arrasmith, E. Gammon, W. Stepp, C. Meade)- 46.12; 3. Manchester (P. Hayslip, H. Raines, B. Rickett, T. Hilderbrand)- 47.14; 4. North Adams (E. Dunkin, C. Watters, Z. Jones, C. Fogle)- 47.14; 8. West Union (T. Bales, M. Alvarez, D. James, G. Dean)- 54.44

Boys 4 x 200 Relay: 1. Manchester (P. Hayslip, B. Rickett, T. Hilderbrand, J. Blythe)- 1:34.73; 4. North Adams (E. Dunkin, B. Bolton, J. Thatcher, J. Baldwin)- 1:40.54; 6. West Union (J. Thompson, G. Rowe, M. Alvarez, A. Cooper)- 1:44.17

Boys 4 x 400 Relay: 1. North Adams (C. Fogle, K. Eldridge, I. Raines, D. Pence)- 3:34.16; 2. Manchester (P. Hayslip, R. Mack, R. Butcher-Raines, R. Mack)- 3:44.28; 5. Peebles (C. Elliott, C. Sims, G. Myers, B. Hawkins)- 3:50.75; 8. West Union (J. Thompson; A. Cooper, G. Rowe, M. Alvarez)- 3:55.92

Boys 4 x 800 Relay: 1. Peebles (C. Elliott, G. Myers, C. Vogler, C. Sims)- 8:37.20; 4. North Adams (A. Daley, J. Daniels, J. Thatcher, I. Raines)- 9:20.44

Boys Shot Put: 1. Wyatt Smart (Peebles)- 42’10.5; 2. Colton McChesney (Manchester)- 42’4.5”; 3. Carson Davis (N. Adams)- 39’6”; 4. Bryce Hawkins (Peebles)- 37;5”; 5. Elijah Wallace (Manchester)- 37’1.5”; 7. Max Gray (N. Adams)- 34’8”

Boys Discus: 1. Colton McChesney (Manchester)- 126’6”; 2. Jaxon Baldwin (N. Adams)- 115’1”; $. Carson Davis (N. Adams)- 112’5”; 5. Tanner Bennington (Peebles)- 110’9”; 6. Wyatt Smart (Peebles)- 103’

Boys High Jump: 1. Jakab Thompson (W. Union)- 5’10”; 2. Korey Gray (Manchester) – 5’8”; 4. Gavin Rowe (W. Union)- 5’6”; 5. Kaleb Eldridge (N. Adams)- 5’6”; 6. Cooper Meade (Peebles)- 5’4”; 7. Aidan Arrasmith (Peebles)- 5’4”; 8. Maddox Martin (N. Adams)- 5’2”

Boys Long Jump: 2. Elijah Gammon (Peebles)- 19’6.75”; 3. Kaleb Eldridge (N. Adams )- 19’4.25”; 5. Zackary Jones (N. Adams )- 18’11.5”; 6. Aiden Arrasmith (Peebles)- 18’7.5”

Girls 100M Run: 2. Hayden Rideout (Manchester)- 12.71; 4. Kinsley Fogle (N. Adams)- 13.24; 5. Bella Gray (N. Adams)- 13.28; 8. Katie Myers (Peebles)- 13.66

Girls 200M Run: 3. Kinsley Fogle (N. Adams)- 28.10; 4. Mariah Gadd (W. Union)- 28.22; 6. Katie Myers (Peebles)- 28.76

Girls 400M Run: 3. Mariah Gadd (W. Union)- 1:03.71; 7. Lydia Armstrong (W. Union)- 1:06.00; 8. Kinsley Fogle (N. Adams)- 1:06.76

Girls 800M Run: 1. Ella Shupert (W. Union)- 2:29.80; 4. Emma Crawford (W. Union)- 2:34.97

Girls 1600M Run: 1. Ella Shupert (W. Union)- 5:37.00; 4. Stella Rhonemus (W. Union)-5:50.79; 6. Trinity Bosko (N. Adams)- 6:28.47; 7. Emma Thatcher (N. Adams )- 6:47.63

Girls 3200M Run: 1. Stella Rhonemus (W. Union)- 12:30.59; 4. Trinity Bosko (N. Adams)- 13:57.12; 5. Tabitha Armstrong (W, Union)- 13:26.10; 6. Alyssa McAdams (N. Adams)- 14:46.37

Girls 100M Hurdles: 4. Mariah Gadd (W. Union)- 17.52; 6. Madison Stout (W. Union)- 19.44

Girls 300M Hurdles: 3. Bella Gray (N. Adams)- 50.65; 6. Madison Stout (W. Union)- 53.74

Girls 4 x 100 Relay: 1. North Adams (K. Fogle, B. Gray, A. Ormes, J. Harrison)- 52.38; 5. West Union (J. Hall, V. Randolph, M. Stout, M. White)- 57.49; 7. Peebles (W. Bohl, L. Howard, B. Staggs, K. McKinley)- 1:01.21

Girls 4 x 200 Relay: 2. North Adams (M. Hesler, M. Wheeler, A. Ormes, J. Harrison)- 1:55.89; 4. West Union (V. Randolph, S. Rhonemus, L. Armstrong, J. Hall)- 1:59.76

Girls 4 x 400 Relay: 1. West Union (L. Armstrong, M. Gadd, E. Shupert, E. Crawford)- 4:21.50; 6. North Adams (M. Hesler, Ellie Bosko, A. Ormes, J. Harrison)- 4:51.79

Girls 4 x 800 Relay: 1. West Union (L. Armstrong, T. Armstrong, E. Crawford, E. Shupert)- 10:43-01; 4. North Adams (T. Bosko, A. McAdams, P. Grooms, E. Thatcher)- 1:42.18

Girls Shot Put: 2. Mia Kingsley (N. Adams)- 32’6”; 4. Madison White (W, Union)- 30’2”; 6. Ellie Bosko (N. Adams)- 28’3”; 7. Hyalee Shields (Peebles)- 28’0.25”

Girls Discus: 1. Eden Bosko (N. Adams)- 121’10”; 3. Ellie Bosko (N. Adams)- 105’8”; 5. Kiera Scott (Peebles)- 88’2”; 7. Shelbi Weakley (W. Union)- 82’5”; 8. Hyalee Shields (Peebles)- 78’1”

Girls High Jump: 1. Bella Gray (N. Adams)- 5’2”; 4. Lyrric Hanson (Manchester)- 4’4”; 4. Emma Crawford (W. Union)- 4’4”; 7. Katie Myers (Peebles)- 4’2”; 7. Madison Stout (W. Union)- 4’2”

Girls Long Jump: 1. Hayden Rideout (Manchester)- 17’2.5”; 2. Katie Myers (Peebles)- 14’11”

Final Team Standings:

Girls- Fairfield 128, West Union 110, North Adams 98, Fayetteville 74, Lynchburg 52, Whiteoak 51, Eastern Brown 34, Ripley 25, Peebles 22.5, Manchester 22.5

Boys- North Adams 138, Peebles 99, Manchester 89, Eastern Brown 87, Lynchburg 50, Whiteoak 45, Fayetteville 37, Fairfield 36, West Union 25, Ripley 18