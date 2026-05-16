Unearth your story this summer at Adams County Public Library

By Julia McCane-Knox

The Adams County Public Library system is preparing for an exciting and engaging season of programs as staff and communities look ahead to the upcoming Summer Reading Program, Unearth Your Story. Library staff have spent the past several weeks planning, organizing, and collaborating across branches, and they report that they have had a great time developing activities designed to inspire readers, encourage creativity, and bring families together. The team is looking forward to welcoming patrons into a summer filled with stories, discovery, and hands-on learning.

Take-Home Craft Kits will be available all summer long at the Manchester Library. These kits can be picked up at any time and are designed for the whole family. Patrons can enjoy these creative activities at home at their leisure, extending the library experience beyond its walls.

At the Peebles Library, the monthly Book Club will meet on Monday, May 18 at 5:30 p.m. This month’s selection is Confronting the Presidents by Bill O’Reilly and Martin Dugard, offering participants an opportunity for thoughtful discussion and shared reflection.

The Summer Reading Program officially begins on May 20 with an after-school showing of Ohio: Wild at Heart and nature-themed crafts and activities. This event serves as the kick-off celebration and sets the tone for a season centered on exploration and storytelling through many themes, including dinosaurs, paleontology, archaeology, genealogy, and history.

Also beginning May 20 at the Peebles Library is Breaking into Book Writing: A Workshop for Aspiring and Experienced Writers. This six-week series will be held on Wednesdays until June 24, from 5 – 6:30 p.m. Led by Carol Cartaino, an experienced editor, ghostwriter, and former editor-in-chief of Writer’s Digest Books, the workshop will provide guidance, encouragement, and professional insight for writers at all levels. Participants will be supported as they develop their ideas and learn how to shape their own stories. Registration is available online or by calling the Peebles Library.

Dinosaur-themed events will take place across multiple branches on Thursday, May 21. The Manchester Library will host Dino Grid Drawings at 2:30 p.m., giving participants a creative way to explore prehistoric imagery. At the same time, the Peebles Library will present a Dinosaur Movie Afternoon featuring a film screening, dinosaur sticker craft, popcorn, and drinks. The North Adams Library will offer a Dinosaur Movie and Craft program at 3:30 p.m., including a film viewing and a dinosaur canvas painting activity.

The week will conclude with the Dinosaur Safari Party at the West Union Library on May 23 at noon. Families will be able to decorate dinosaur cookies and safari hats, adopt a dinosaur, participate in a scavenger hunt, meet with Sam from the Edge of Appalachia; therefore, enjoying a variety of themed activities designed to bring dinosaurs to life!

Library staff across all branches continue to express enthusiasm for the upcoming season, noting that planning for the Summer Reading Program has been both rewarding and energizing. They look forward to seeing the community experience library events throughout the summer months,

encouraging reading, creativity, and connection. Patrons should visit adamscolibrary.org or call their local library for more details: Manchester Library at 937-549-3359, North Adams Library at 937-386-2556, Peebles Library at 937-587-2085, and West Union Library at 937-544-2591