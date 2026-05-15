STEAMology welcomes over 2,000 students to Brown County Fairgrounds

Submitted News

The Brown County Fairgrounds was filled with energy, learning, and community engagement last week as over 2,000 students participated in STEAMology, an interactive educational event designed to encourage career exploration, creativity, and personal reflection among youth across the region.

Students from multiple counties and school districts participated in hands-on activities and educational conversations. At the Future Plans/GRIT Project table, students were invited to reflect on three guiding concepts:

• The Past — Where I Am From

• The Present — Who I Am

• The Future — Where I Am Going

Throughout the day, students engaged in thoughtful discussions about careers, leadership, community involvement, agriculture, technology, service, and future opportunities. Organizers shared that many students asked meaningful questions about workforce development, career pathways, and the importance of planning for the future.

At the GRIT table, following each interaction, students received a small American flag to carry with them, along with a brief conversation about respecting the American flag and honoring what it represents, and celebrating 250 years of America.

“The students were incredibly polite, respectful, and fun to work with,” shared Amy Queen of Future Plans/GRIT Project. “It was encouraging to see sixth, seventh, and eighth grade students so engaged, curious, and willing to participate in meaningful conversations about their future.”

The event brought together educators, community organizations, businesses, and county partners from across the area to provide students with experiences that connect classroom learning to real-world opportunities. Organizers noted that events like STEAMology help students see how their personal stories, interests, and strengths can connect to future careers and community impact while encouraging them to dream boldly about what lies ahead.

(The event also was broadcast on GoodGuysRadioTV.)