Government UFO file release renews interest in southern Ohio sightings

By Ryan Applegate

People’s Defender

Renewed national attention surrounding UFOs and what the federal government now calls unidentified anomalous phenomena, or UAPs, has sparked conversation across the country following the recent public release of 162 previously classified government records connected to unexplained aerial encounters and decades of military investigations.

The records, released earlier this month through a newly established federal online archive, include pilot reports, military documents, photographs, radar information and witness accounts dating back to the mid-20th century. Federal officials said the files came from multiple agencies and represent part of an ongoing effort to increase transparency surrounding incidents involving unexplained objects observed in the sky or during military operations.

While officials emphasized that the released material does not confirm the existence of extraterrestrial life, the publication of the records has reignited public interest in UFO stories and regional legends throughout the United States, including in southern Ohio.

In Adams County, discussion surrounding unexplained sightings often leads back to Serpent Mound near Peebles, one of Ohio’s most recognizable archaeological sites. The massive earthwork, shaped in the form of a serpent, has drawn tourists, historians and researchers from around the world for decades. Alongside its historical importance, the site has also developed a reputation among paranormal enthusiasts who associate the area with unexplained lights and alleged UFO activity.

Part of the mystery surrounding the location stems from its setting. Researchers have long noted that Serpent Mound sits within an ancient impact site believed to have been created thousands of years ago by a meteor strike. The structure’s alignment with astronomical events such as solstices and lunar cycles has also fueled curiosity and speculation over the years.

Despite numerous theories promoted online and in documentaries, archaeologists and historians continue to reject claims that the mound was connected to extraterrestrial visitors. Experts instead credit the monument to the advanced knowledge and engineering abilities of Indigenous cultures who lived in the Ohio Valley long before European settlement.

Even so, local stories involving strange lights or unusual objects in the sky have circulated in Adams County for generations. Residents in rural communities across southern Ohio have occasionally shared accounts involving glowing objects, unexplained movement in the night sky or lights hovering over remote hillsides and farmland.

Brown County has also seen scattered reports over the years, though fewer organized stories or legends have become attached to the area compared to Adams County and neighboring portions of the Ohio River Valley.

Some local speculation has also centered around the GE Aerospace testing operation near Peebles. The facility, which has operated in Adams County for decades, conducts engine and propulsion testing connected to aerospace development. Because of the isolated setting, loud sounds, nighttime testing activity and restricted areas surrounding the operation, rumors have occasionally emerged linking the site to secret aircraft projects or government experiments.

No evidence has ever surfaced supporting claims involving alien technology or extraterrestrial activity at the facility, but the combination of unusual noises, lights and secrecy has helped fuel local folklore over the years.

The newly released government files include a wide range of incidents involving military pilots, astronauts and service members who reported seeing objects or aerial behavior they could not immediately explain. Some accounts describe glowing spheres, rapidly moving aircraft-like objects and incidents where radar operators tracked unusual activity during military exercises.

Government investigators noted in several summaries that many reported sightings were eventually linked to conventional explanations such as weather balloons, drones, atmospheric conditions or equipment issues. However, officials also acknowledged that some cases remain unresolved because available evidence was incomplete or inconclusive.

Interest in UFOs has increased significantly nationwide over the last several years as congressional hearings, military testimony and Pentagon investigations moved the topic further into the public spotlight. Federal agencies have shifted toward using the term UAP instead of UFO, partly to remove some of the cultural stigma historically associated with the subject.

The Department of Defense established a dedicated office in recent years to review reports involving unexplained aerial incidents, particularly those involving military personnel or restricted airspace. Officials have stated that the primary concern centers on identifying potential national security threats rather than proving extraterrestrial life.

Ohio itself has been connected to several notable UFO cases dating back decades. One of the state’s most frequently discussed incidents occurred near Mansfield in 1973 when members of an Army Reserve helicopter crew reported an encounter with an unidentified object during a nighttime training flight. That case continues to be referenced in books and documentaries focused on unexplained aerial sightings.

Closer to home, the hills and valleys of southern Ohio continue to provide the setting for local stories that blend history, folklore and mystery. Whether connected to unusual atmospheric conditions, distant aircraft, military testing or simple misidentification, reports of strange lights and unexplained objects have remained part of local conversation for years.

The release of the new government records has once again brought those stories back into focus.

For some residents, the files represent an overdue effort toward transparency from federal agencies. For others, the documents simply add another chapter to a mystery that has fascinated Americans for generations.

Regardless of where individuals stand on the issue, interest surrounding UFOs and unexplained aerial phenomena appears unlikely to disappear anytime soon, particularly in regions like southern Ohio where local legends and unanswered questions have persisted for decades.