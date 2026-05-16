Senior Profile- Megan Schmitz, Peebles High School

SPORTS EDITOR’S NOTE: Each week, The People’s Defender will profile an Adams County senior student/athlete so our community and readers can get to know better these outstanding young people who participate both in athletics and academics in their high school.

NAME:

Megan Schmitz

SCHOOL:

Peebles High School

PARENTS:

Dan and Sharon Schmitz

SPORTS PLAYED IN HIGH SCHOOL:

Cheerleading, Soccer

FAVORITE SPORT:

Cheerleading

FAVORITE THING ABOUT HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS:

Getting the crowd hyped up at basketball games, competitions, and the bonds with teammates

LEAST FAVORITE THING ABOUT HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS:

Messing up or feeling like I didn’t perform to my full potential

MOST MEMORABLE HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS MOMENT:

Getting a bid to Nationals, cheering at The Convo

FAVORITE MUSICAL ARTIST OR GROUP:

Ole 60, The Lumineers

PLACE YOU’D LOVE TO TRAVEL TO:

Bali

YOUR FAVORITE MOVIE:

“Tangled”

YOUR FAVORITE TV SHOW:

Grey’s Anatomy

FAVORITE SCHOOL SUBJECT:

Science

FAVORITE SPARE TIME ACTIVITY:

Spending time with family, horseback riding

YOUR FAVORITE RESTAURANT:

Rooster’s

WOULD LOVE TO TRADE PLACE FOR A DAY WITH:

A surgeon

FUTURE PLANS:

Obtain a Health Science bachelor’s degree from Ohio University and then become a Physician Assistant