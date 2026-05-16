Senior Profile- Megan Schmitz, Peebles High School

SPORTS EDITOR’S NOTE: Each week, The People’s Defender will profile an Adams County senior student/athlete so our community and readers can get to know better these outstanding young people who participate both in athletics and academics in their high school.
NAME:
Megan Schmitz
SCHOOL:
Peebles High School
PARENTS:
Dan and Sharon Schmitz
SPORTS PLAYED IN HIGH SCHOOL:
Cheerleading, Soccer
FAVORITE SPORT:
Cheerleading
FAVORITE THING ABOUT HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS:
Getting the crowd hyped up at basketball games, competitions, and the bonds with teammates
LEAST FAVORITE THING ABOUT HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS:
Messing up or feeling like I didn’t perform to my full potential
MOST MEMORABLE HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS MOMENT:
Getting a bid to Nationals, cheering at The Convo
FAVORITE MUSICAL ARTIST OR GROUP:
Ole 60, The Lumineers
PLACE YOU’D LOVE TO TRAVEL TO:
Bali
YOUR FAVORITE MOVIE:
“Tangled”
YOUR FAVORITE TV SHOW:
Grey’s Anatomy
FAVORITE SCHOOL SUBJECT:
Science
FAVORITE SPARE TIME ACTIVITY:
Spending time with family, horseback riding
YOUR FAVORITE RESTAURANT:
Rooster’s
WOULD LOVE TO TRADE PLACE FOR A DAY WITH:
A surgeon
FUTURE PLANS:
Obtain a Health Science bachelor’s degree from Ohio University and then become a Physician Assistant
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