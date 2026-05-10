Senior Profile- Clayton Clark, Adams County Christian

SPORTS EDITOR’S NOTE: Each week, The People’s Defender will profile an Adams County senior student/athlete so our community and readers can get to know better these outstanding young people who participate both in athletics and academics in their high school.
NAME:
Clayton Clark
SCHOOL:
Adams County Christian School
PARENTS:
Robert and Sarah Clark
SPORTS PLAYED IN HIGH SCHOOL:
Basketball
FAVORITE SPORT:
Football
FAVORITE THING ABOUT HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS:
The car rides to away games
LEAST FAVORITE THING ABOUT HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS:
Injuries
MOST MEMORABLE HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS MOMENT:
Beating a team we hadn’t beat in seven years at their place
FAVORITE MUSICAL ARTIST OR GROUP:
Jon Pardi
PLACE YOU’D LOVE TO TRAVEL TO:
The Swiss Alps
YOUR FAVORITE MOVIE:
“Just Go With It”
YOUR FAVORITE TV SHOW:
How I Met Your Mother
FAVORITE SCHOOL SUBJECT:
Science
FAVORITE SPARE TIME ACTIVITY:
Cooking
YOUR FAVORITE RESTAURANT:
Carrabba’s
WOULD LOVE TO TRADE PLACE FOR A DAY WITH:
Joe Burrow
FUTURE PLANS:
I want to own a restaurant someday
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