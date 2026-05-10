Senior Profile- Clayton Clark, Adams County Christian

SPORTS EDITOR’S NOTE: Each week, The People’s Defender will profile an Adams County senior student/athlete so our community and readers can get to know better these outstanding young people who participate both in athletics and academics in their high school.

NAME:

Clayton Clark

SCHOOL:

Adams County Christian School

PARENTS:

Robert and Sarah Clark

SPORTS PLAYED IN HIGH SCHOOL:

Basketball

FAVORITE SPORT:

Football

FAVORITE THING ABOUT HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS:

The car rides to away games

LEAST FAVORITE THING ABOUT HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS:

Injuries

MOST MEMORABLE HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS MOMENT:

Beating a team we hadn’t beat in seven years at their place

FAVORITE MUSICAL ARTIST OR GROUP:

Jon Pardi

PLACE YOU’D LOVE TO TRAVEL TO:

The Swiss Alps

YOUR FAVORITE MOVIE:

“Just Go With It”

YOUR FAVORITE TV SHOW:

How I Met Your Mother

FAVORITE SCHOOL SUBJECT:

Science

FAVORITE SPARE TIME ACTIVITY:

Cooking

YOUR FAVORITE RESTAURANT:

Carrabba’s

WOULD LOVE TO TRADE PLACE FOR A DAY WITH:

Joe Burrow

FUTURE PLANS:

I want to own a restaurant someday