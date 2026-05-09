Adams County Library News

By Julia McCane-Knox

Participants can join the Adams County Public Library for a full schedule of youth and family programming designed to support literacy, creativity, and community engagement across the county during the week of May 10 – 16, 2026.

Preschool Storytime continues to serve as a cornerstone program for early childhood development. Designed for young children, Storytime builds early literacy skills and helps prepare participants for kindergarten. Each session features engaging stories, songs, and activities that encourage language development and social interaction. Storytime takes place at the North Adams Library every Tuesday at 11 a.m. Weekly sessions are also held at the Peebles and Manchester Libraries each Wednesday at 11 a.m. Families can attend Storytime at the West Union Library every Thursday at 11 a.m. An additional evening Storytime is offered at the Manchester Library on Thursdays at 5 p.m., providing a convenient option for working families.

Programming for school-aged children offers hands on learning and creative exploration. STEAM Adventures: Balloon Fun will be held at the North Adams Library on Wednesday, May 13 at 3 p.m. Participants will have the opportunity to design and create balloon sculptures, and explore basic concepts in art and engineering. The program encourages imagination and strengthens problem-solving and fine motor skills. Crafternoon continues at the Manchester Library each Thursday at 2:30 p.m., giving children a chance to express creativity through a variety of craft projects in a relaxed and supportive environment.

Teen focused events provide opportunities for social connection and skill building in a welcoming setting. Teen Time: Video Gaming will take place at the North Adams Library on Thursday, May 14 at 1 p.m. Participants can test their gaming abilities using library equipment and engage in friendly competition with peers. Later that afternoon, the Manchester Library will host Bad Art at 3 p.m., inviting teens to create without pressure or expectations. The program encourages self-expression and creativity by celebrating imperfection and originality. At the Peebles Library, a Mystery Escape Room program will begin at 3:30 p.m. on May 14. Teens will work together to uncover clues, solve puzzles, and complete challenges in order to escape, building teamwork and critical thinking skills.

Families are also invited to spend time together during a special Family Night event at the West Union Library on Thursday, May 14. The program offers a welcoming space for patrons to enjoy board games, share friendly competition, and connect with loved ones.

Library staff encourage community members of all ages to attend and take advantage of these opportunities to learn, play, and grow together. Full program details are available online at adamscolibrary.org. The library can be called for additional information: Manchester Library at 937-549-3359, North Adams Library at 937-386-2556, Peebles Library at 937-587-2085, and West Union Library at 937-544-2591.