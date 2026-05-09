Senior Profile- Kensley Cornette, North Adams High School

SPORTS EDITOR’S NOTE: Each week, The People’s Defender will profile an Adams County senior student/athlete so our community and readers can get to know better these outstanding young people who participate both in athletics and academics in their high school.

NAME:

Kensley Cornette

SCHOOL:

North Adams High School

PARENTS:

Nathan and Jessica Cornette

SPORTS PLAYED IN HIGH SCHOOL:

Soccer, Cheerleading

FAVORITE SPORT:

Cheerleading

FAVORITE THING ABOUT HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS:

Spending time with friends

LEAST FAVORITE THING ABOUT HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS:

Losing

MOST MEMORABLE HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS MOMENT:

Winning districts in soccer my freshman year

FAVORITE MUSICAL ARTIST OR GROUP:

SZA

PLACE YOU’D LOVE TO TRAVEL TO:

Puerto Rico

YOUR FAVORITE MOVIE:

“The Notebook”

YOUR FAVORITE TV SHOW:

Gossip Girls

FAVORITE SCHOOL SUBJECT:

Science

FAVORITE SPARE TIME ACTIVITY:

Shopping

YOUR FAVORITE RESTAURANT:

Longhorn Steakhouse

WOULD LOVE TO TRADE PLACE FOR A DAY WITH:

Halle Simons

FUTURE PLANS:

Go into the medical field