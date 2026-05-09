Senior Profile- Kensley Cornette, North Adams High School

SPORTS EDITOR’S NOTE: Each week, The People’s Defender will profile an Adams County senior student/athlete so our community and readers can get to know better these outstanding young people who participate both in athletics and academics in their high school.
NAME:
Kensley Cornette
SCHOOL:
North Adams High School
PARENTS:
Nathan and Jessica Cornette
SPORTS PLAYED IN HIGH SCHOOL:
Soccer, Cheerleading
FAVORITE SPORT:
Cheerleading
FAVORITE THING ABOUT HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS:
Spending time with friends
LEAST FAVORITE THING ABOUT HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS:
Losing
MOST MEMORABLE HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS MOMENT:
Winning districts in soccer my freshman year
FAVORITE MUSICAL ARTIST OR GROUP:
SZA
PLACE YOU’D LOVE TO TRAVEL TO:
Puerto Rico
YOUR FAVORITE MOVIE:
“The Notebook”
YOUR FAVORITE TV SHOW:
Gossip Girls
FAVORITE SCHOOL SUBJECT:
Science
FAVORITE SPARE TIME ACTIVITY:
Shopping
YOUR FAVORITE RESTAURANT:
Longhorn Steakhouse
WOULD LOVE TO TRADE PLACE FOR A DAY WITH:
Halle Simons
FUTURE PLANS:
Go into the medical field
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