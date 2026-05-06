North Adams seventh graders complete ‘Real Money, Real World’ program

Submitted News

The seventh grade students in Ammon Mitchell’s Business Foundations and Financial Literacy class at North Adams recently completed the “Real Money, Real World” simulation in partnership with the Ohio State University Extension Office. This financial literacy program is designed to show students the relationship between education, career choice, and household spending.

Prior to the simulation, students completed classroom lessons where they were assigned a specific occupation and a monthly salary based on educational levels. During the event, they navigated various stations representing common monthly expenses, including housing, utilities, transportation, and food. The students also had to account for the costs of raising children and unexpected financial changes presented at the “Chance” station.

The simulation required students to make spending decisions based on their assigned net income. Representatives from the OSU Extension office and community volunteers staffed the stations to provide information on the costs associated with each category.

Following the simulation, the students returned to the classroom to evaluate their spending choices and discuss how their assigned income levels affected their ability to afford different lifestyle options. This program provided the students with a practical look at the financial decisions they will face in the future.