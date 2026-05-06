ACOVSD Board names Hook as new Superintendent

By Ryan Applegate

People’s Defender

The Adams County Ohio Valley Local School District Board of Education voted May 4, 2026 to hire veteran educator Larry Hook as the district’s next superintendent, according to information released by the district following the meeting.

The action was taken during the board’s meeting, where members selected Hook to lead the district moving forward. Board officials said the decision reflects a shared focus on improving student achievement, strengthening family engagement, and maintaining responsible financial management.

Hook brings more than 30 years of experience in public education, with a career that has included classroom teaching, building administration, and district level leadership across southwest Ohio. Most recently, he served as superintendent of Forest Hills Local School District near Cincinnati, where he oversaw approximately 7,000 students and managed an annual budget of about $113 million.

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