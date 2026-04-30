Dryden’s Den

The Cincinnati Bengals entered the 2026 NFL Draft with the philosophy I feared – all starters are set – drafting for depth and upside. This allowed de facto GM, Duke “Reach” Tobin to do what he does best (worst) – take shots at prospects that have accomplished very little in their college career and/or are coming off injury. It is simply astounding that Reach is still employed in the NFL – good to be treated like a son – oh nepotism.

Originally, I planned on including the woeful draft history of Reach Tobin – instead I’ll stick to this year.

On a successful pro football defense, all must work together – harmonious – in sync. If one part is off, for example backside responsibilities – all else can fail despite 90% of defenders doing their job. The same principles apply to an offseason strategy. Tobin and crew did an excellent job in free agency and especially with the acquisition of defensive tackle Dexter Lawrence via trade – then changed strategies for the draft.

As I stated in several episodes of The Brotherhood of the Bengal podcast – Tobin and crew believe they are set at linebacker and free safety. In an offseason that felt like they are truly going on all-in, they did not address positions where the play was historically bad in 2025. Barrett Carter and Jordan Battle were among the worst at their positions in the entire NFL – yet they will be starters on a team that should legitimately compete for a championship.

On top of that – nickel corner is a major question mark. The nickel corner position has become an important piece considering how modern offense is played. They will enter the season with journeyman 30-year-old Jalen Davis as the nickel. Making matters worse – this draft class set up perfectly to improve both the linebacker and nickel positions – Reach Tobin of course passed. Admitting mistakes – addressing them quickly has never been an attribute of the Cincinnati Bengals. Another glaring need is a backup OT (popular term – swing tackle). Evidently Tobin and crew still believe Cody Ford is a backup right tackle – just mindboggling.

Second Round – Grade B.

Bengals: Cashius Howell, Edge, Texas Tech: Howell is a junkyard dog – fierce competitor with bend and quick get off around the edge. His cons are short arms and length. Against NFL tackles it will be a challenge for him to be a consistent 3 down player. Not a knock on Howell – he will be solid as a RESERVE – but years from now, the story will be who they could have selected.

Third Round – C+

Bengals: Tacario Davis, DB, Washington: I liked Davis as a fifth round upside pick but at 72 – way too rich. In my Bengals Fit report published a few weeks ago – I liked Davis as a potential position change to safety. He is long and lengthy but call him what he is – a project. I liked 4fourh round safety Genesis Smith better. Odd pick for a team who should be trying to win now.

Fourth Round – Lew B, Young F (harsh I know).

Bengals: Connor Lew, C, Auburn: The Bengals traded down acquiring a secondnd fourth rounder. Lew was their first fourth round pick. The injury is certainly a concern, but Lew is young (20) with a chance of being a solid starting center. I had a fourth round grade on him.

Colbie Young, WR, Georgia: Fourth round pick for a guy that should have been either a seventh round pick or an undrafted free agent. Jermaine Burton anyone? The shot of the Bengals war room – with everyone clapping of course – was comical. Just an insane pick.

Sixth Round – Grade B

Bengals: Brian Parker II, G, Duke: A solid pick. He was the seventh rated guard on my list (I also had Trey Zuhn listed as a G). Local kid – good story – should compete for a roster sport as a backup.

Seventh Round – Grade B

Bengals: Jack Endries, TE, Texas: Nice player – higher production at Cal with Mendoza at QB. Will complete for a roster spot. If taking a tight end shot – I would have went with Michael Trigg.

Landon Robinson, DT, Navy: Solid prospect, undersize player with strength. Here it’s certainly ok to take a shot but I would have done so at a position of need.

Summary: The Bengals love draft picks – historically treated them as gold but often waste them on lottery picks instead of wise investments. This could have been a draft that solved several issues – instead they chose reaches and backups. Evaluating a draft class now or down the road should consist of the player – needs – and who was available. With respect to the players still on the board metric – really bad now and likely even worse three years from now.