Bettie Jean Zimmerman Raines, 99 years of age, of Seaman, Ohio, passed away on Saturday, April 25, 2026 at the Monarch Meadows Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Seaman, Ohio.

Bettie was born on January 24, 1927 in Seaman, Ohio. She was the daughter of the late Edward C. and Jessie (Boldman) Zimmerman. Bettie worked for many years at the McClellan’s Frostee Freeze and then later, at the Millstone Knife Factory. She attended the Bible Baptist Church in West Union. She and her husband, Earl Raines, spent over 25 years in Suwannee, Florida, during the winter months.

Bettie is survived by her sons, Patrick (Brenda) Raines of Seaman and Gerry (Janet) Raines of Winchester. She will be missed by her four grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren.

In addition to her parents, Bettie was preceded in death by her husband, Floyd “Earl” Raines, whom she married on November 24, 1945, and who passed away on December 19, 2021. She was also preceded in death by her son, Terry Raines and her grandson, Scotty Raines, as well as her brothers, Herbert, Curtis, John, Charles, and Robert; and her sisters, Helen, Elizabeth (who died as an infant), Clara, Ruth, and Ann.

Friends and family paid their respects during visitation on Tuesday, April 28, 2026, from 5 – 7 p.m. at the Lewis-Sullivan Chapel of the Wallace-Thompson Funeral Homes in Seaman.

Funeral services were held following the visitation on Tuesday, April 28, 2026, beginning at 7 p.m., also at the Lewis-Sullivan Chapel of the Wallace-Thompson Funeral Homes in Seaman. Mike Hughes will officiate the service. Bettie’s cremated remains will be buried in the Mt. Leigh Cemetery at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made in Bettie’s memory to Gideon’s International or to a charity of your choosing.

Funeral arrangements were handled by the Lewis-Sullivan Chapel of the Wallace-Thompson Funeral Homes.

Please visit www.wallacethompsonfuneralhomes.com to leave words of comfort for the family in the online guestbook.