Lady Mambas win March 21 tournament

Submitted News

The 15U Southern Ohio Lady Mambas came to compete and made a statement during the weekend of March 21 at the March Madness Tournament at Courts 4 Sports in Mason, Ohio.

In pool play, the Lady Mambas defeated Cincy Starz 35-8 and took down Ohio Elite 48-31. Those big wins earned the Lady Mambas a spot in the championship game, where they faced Ohio Elite once again and left no doubt, bringing home the title with a 43-24 victory.

This marks their first championship of the season, and it’s only the beginning. Huge shoutout to these hardworking young athletes, their dedicated families who traveled to support them, and all current and future sponsors who make moments like this possible.