Eight locals named All-Ohio Basketball

By Mark Carpenter

People’s Defender

The final postseason awards for the 2025-26 high school basketball season were the All-Ohio selections from the Ohio Prep Sportswriters Media Association.

In this year’s selections, eight athletes from Adams County earned the prestigious All-Ohio recognition- two from the North Adams girls, one from the West Union girls, one from the Peebles girls, two from the Peebles boys, one from the North Adams boys and one from the Manchester boys.

In Division V Girls All-Ohio, North Adams freshman Tenzlee Burns (17.1 ppg) led the way, being named Special Mention. Earning Honorable Mention recognition in Division V were West Union junior Annabelle McIntosh (14.1 ppg) and North Adams junior Emma Pistole (16.4 ppg).

In Division VI Girls, Peebles sophomore Kendall Myers (15.6 ppg) was also named Honorable Mention All-Ohio.

In Division VI Boys, Peebles sophomore Bo Johnson (16.4 ppg) earned the highest recognition, being named to the All-Ohio Third Team. Also in Division VI, Peebles junior Josh McClary (14.2 ppg) and North Adams sophomore Carson Davis (14.6) earned Honorable Mention recognition.

In Division VII Boys, Manchester senior Parker Hayslip (20.1 ppg) was named Special Mention.

For local basketball enthusiasts, the best news is that of the wight players who earned All-Ohio honors this season, six of them will return for the 2026-27 season. The future is bright for Adams County basketball,