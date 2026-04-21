Adams County Senior Citizens Day coming May 14

By Teresa Carr

Adams County Senior Council

Mark your calendars and join us with Senior Walk “N” Talk on June 2 from 9:30 – 10:30 a.m. at Adams Lake State Park. Our walk leader will be Amber Cupp from OSHIIP and she will discuss Medicare Information.

A little reminder: Adams County Senior Citizens Day is fast approaching with less than 30 days to go! There will be vendors, free marketing items, provided lunch and entertainment. Mark the Day – May 14, 2026. Doors open at 9 a.m. and event begins at 10 a.m. Venue: The Willow Event Center. 7662 Eckmansville Rd., Winchester, OH 45697. A free event to celebrate the older population of our county. Theme is “Sock Hop”, all are encouraged to dress in kind.

Legal Aid of Southeast and Central Ohio will be at the Senior Citizens office for a free Wills Clinic on Wednesday, May 20, 2026 from 10 am- 2 pm. Call to sign up at 1-614-737-0121. Meet with an attorney to get help preparing simple Wills, Durable Powers of Attorney, Health Care Directives and Transfer on Death affidavits for Real Estate.

Enrollment for Senior Farmers Market Nutrition Program Begins April 22 – Qualifying Ohioans 60 or older receive $50 to spend on fresh fruit and vegetables

The Ohio Department of Aging (AGE) is announcing a new season of the Senior Farmers Market Nutrition Program (SFMNP). Eligible Ohioans will once again have access to $50 in fresh locally grown fruits, vegetables, fresh-cut herbs, and unprocessed honey.

Enrollment is scheduled to begin on Wednesday, April 22 at 12 p.m. EDT. That is when applications for the 2026 season of the SFMNP will be available online at aging.ohio.gov/SFMNP. The application deadline is Friday, May 22, at 6 p.m. EDT. To be eligible for the program, Ohioans must be 60 or older and earn less than 185% of the federal poverty level. Ohioans must reapply every year to continue receiving benefits.

As was the case in 2024 and 2025, program recipients will have the opportunity to sign up for digital benefits this year, redeemable with a smartphone app. Ohioans who sign up for the program with an email address will receive a confirmation email of their approval and can begin using their $50 starting on May 15.

Physical membership cards also remain available. Ohioans who chose to receive physical cards last year, and who remain eligible this year, will be able to reuse those cards in 2026, with the $50 loaded onto the cards on May 15. Physical cards will also be delivered to eligible Ohioans who misplaced their 2025 cards, did not obtain a physical card in 2025, or who are signing up for the first time in 2026. Physical cards may take 4-6 weeks for delivery.

The program supports Ohio’s food and agriculture industry. The initiative benefits Ohio’s farmers and farmers’ markets through greater agricultural revenue being brought to Ohio. Interested farmers or markets wanting more information about the program can contact the Ohio Farmers Market Network at [email protected].

You can find more information and answers to frequently asked questions about the SFMNP on AGE’s website.

Just A Thought: “To accomplish great things we must not only act, but also dream; not only plan, but also believe.” ~Anatole France