Ohio students can earn commemorative America 250 Citizenship Seal on high school diplomas

News Release

Ohio Governor Mike DeWine and Ohio Department of Education and Workforce Director Stephen D. Dackin today announced a new way for Ohio schools to recognize the graduating class of 2026 and celebrate a milestone year for the nation.

Schools will be able to use a special America 250 design on the diplomas of students who earn Ohio’s Citizenship Seal this year. The commemorative seal is part of the America 250-Ohio initiative – honoring the 250th anniversary of the signing of the Declaration of Independence.

“The Class of 2026 has the unique honor of graduating during this historic year. I encourage schools across Ohio to order and use the America 250 seal to make students feel more connected with our country’s rich history,” said Governor DeWine. “Ohio is ‘The Heart of it All!’ From our presidents to aviation pioneers, music legends, and more, our state has played a pivotal role in the story of America. As we celebrate the 250th anniversary of our independence, I hope that students of all ages will be inspired to learn more about our past and how they have a role to play in shaping our future.”

The Ohio Department of Education and Workforce is offering these commemorative seals at no cost to schools. Schools can place an order today by completing a simple survey.

In Ohio, students earn the Citizenship Seal by demonstrating knowledge of American history and government through coursework, state tests, Advanced Placement or International Baccalaureate exams, College Credit Plus classes, or College-Level Examination Program exams.

The Citizenship Seal is one of 12 diploma seals available to Ohio students. Each seal represents skills and experiences that prepare students for life after graduation. To meet Ohio’s graduation requirements, students must earn at least two seals.

“The America 250 Ohio Citizenship Seal is a meaningful way to honor the hard work students have invested in understanding American government and history,” said Director Dackin. “This seal reflects the commitment in our schools to prepare the next generation of young adults to be civically engaged and mindful of our nation’s story. We’re proud to showcase our students’ achievements during this historic year for our country.”

“The Citizenship Seal is much more than a showcase of civic mindedness. It’s a recognition of the innovation, sacrifice, and resilience forged throughout the history of our country,” said Paul LaRue, president of the Ohio State Board of Education. “This seal signifies the pride of our nation and how education is a cornerstone to ‘life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness.’”

America 250 is a nationwide initiative created by Congress to celebrate the 250th anniversary of the signing of the Declaration of Independence – America’s Semiquincentennial. Special events and programs across all 50 states will highlight the people, places, and moments that have shaped our nation.

The America 250-Ohio Commission is leading Ohio’s efforts to commemorate this special anniversary – planning events and supporting initiatives in each of Ohio’s 88 counties that showcase the state’s contributions to American history – from leaders and innovators to artists, athletes, entrepreneurs, and beyond.

The Ohio Department of Education and Workforce partnered with America 250-Ohio on the special Citizenship Seal for this year’s eligible graduates.

“Commencement is a significant milestone in a student’s learning journey,” said Todd Kleismit, executive director of the America 250-Ohio Commission. “We are proud to celebrate the Class of 2026 and the United States Semiquincentennial with a fitting tribute through the commemorative America 250-Ohio Citizenship Seal.”

More information about Ohio’s graduation requirements is available on the Ohio Department of Education and Workforce’s website.