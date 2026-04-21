Adams County Library News

By Julia McCane-Knox

Adams County Public Library is offering a wide range of programs for children, teens, and adults during the week of April 26 through May 2, along with an exciting expansion to its Beyond Books Collection designed to support screen-free learning and entertainment at home.

Adult readers are invited to join the Book Club at the Peebles Library on Monday, April 27, at 5:30 p.m. This month’s selection is Facing the Wind: A True Story of Tragedy and Reconciliation by Julie Salamon. Participants will gather to discuss the book’s themes of resilience, healing, and the complexities of human relationships. The discussion provides an opportunity for thoughtful conversation among local readers.

Families with young children will find several Storytime sessions available throughout the week. Preschool Storytime is held at the North Adams Library every Tuesday at 11 a.m. Additional Storytime programs take place at the Manchester and Peebles Libraries each Wednesday at 11 a.m., offering consistent midweek opportunities for early literacy development. The West Union Library also hosts Storytime on Thursdays at 11 a.m., as well as an additional evening session at 5 p.m., making it easier for families with varying schedules to participate.

School-aged children can enjoy hands-on and creative programming as well. Smorgasbord Makerspace is offered at the Peebles Library each Wednesday at 2:30 p.m., encouraging experimentation, creativity, and problem-solving through engaging activities. On the same day, Family Game Day will be held at the Manchester Library at 2:30 p.m., providing an afternoon of interactive games designed to bring families together in an exciting and welcoming environment. Crafternoon at the Manchester Library continues the creative theme on Thursdays at 2:30 p.m., giving children another opportunity to explore arts and crafts projects in a welcoming space.

Teens are also included in the week’s programming. Teen Time: Optics and Light will take place at the North Adams Library on Thursday, April 30, at 2:30 p.m. This program offers a chance to explore the science of light, encouraging teens to learn basic physics concepts through interactive activities and discussion.

In celebration of National Poetry Month, Adams County Public Library Director Nick Slone will host two Poetry Open Mic events. The first will be held at the Manchester Library on Wednesday, April 29, from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. The second will take place at the Peebles Library on Thursday, April 30, from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. Community members are encouraged to attend and participate by sharing favorite poems, song lyrics, or original written works in a supportive and expressive environment.

In addition to these programs, the library highlights two additions to the Beyond Books collection. Families can now check out a Yoto Player and Toniebox, two screen-free audio devices designed to bring stories, music, and educational content to life. These kid-friendly tools encourage imagination and independent listening, making them ideal for both home use and travel.

With a diverse lineup of programs and new resources available, Adams County Public Library continues to provide engaging opportunities for learning, creativity, and connection throughout the week. Visitors are encouraged to stop by any branch to participate and explore all that the library has to offer. Visit adamscolibrary.org or call us for more details: Manchester Library at 937-549-3359, North Adams Library at 937-386-2556, Peebles Library at 937-587-2085, and West Union Library at 937-544-2591. See you at the library!