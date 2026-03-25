C103 Senior All Star Game coming March 28

By Mark Carpenter

People’s Defender

North Adams High School will be the place to be on Saturday, March 28 as the annual C103 Senior All Star Game comes to Seaman. The annual event is one final showcase for the senior girls and boys basketball players, plus the cheerleaders from the 10 schools of the Southern Hills Athletic Conference. The doors open at 5 p.m. with the first game (girls) tipping off at 6 p.m.

There will be basketball played but there are a lot of other activities that will make up the big night. For the players there will be the Hot Shot Contest and the always interesting Slam Dunk Contest. For the fans, there will be an auction of signed basketballs from the senior boys and girls and a signed megaphone from the cheerleaders. Also, the North Adams Athletic Boosters will be serving up their normal selection of great delicacies and split-the-pot tickets will be available.

Through it all though, the most important part of the night comes at halftime of the boys game when C103 presents $1,000 scholarship to several of the student-athletes from the SHAC schools.

The rosters for the All Star Games have been set and will line up as follows:

• Girls Red Team- Callie Fultz, Ripley; Ella Richards, Peebles; Emily Stapleton, West Union; Kiera Scott, Peebles; Kyra Boyd, Whiteoak; Lilly Carlier, Fayetteville; Mahayla Brown, Manchester; Raquel Hackney, Ripley; Rilee Quickle, Fairfield; Scarlett Crawford, Fayetteville. The Red Team will be coached by Tori Rummer (Fayetteville) and Jennifer Blue (Fairfield).

• Girls White Team- Alyssa Johnston, Eastern; Ava McLaughlin, Lynchburg; Brooklyn Manning, Ripley; Joslyn Rockey, Lynchburg; Maddie White, West Union; Madison Dyer, Eastern Brown; Nina McCann, West Union; Raylee Brummett, Eastern Brown; Shelbi Weakley, West Union; Vivian Grimes, Eastern. The White Team will be coached by Rob Davis (North Adams) and Kevin Pickerell (Eastern Brown).

• Boys White Team- Traevyn Hilderbrand, Manchester; Blake Arnett, Fayetteville; Colin Tolle, North Adams; Denver Clinton, Lynchburg; Braylon Rickett, Manchester; Brody Feldhaus, Fayetteville; Dalton Pence, North Adams; Billy Flaugher, West Union; Elijah Crabtree, Manchester; Jack South, Fayetteville; Kaleb Eldridge, North Adams; Sawyer Blair, Whiteoak; Joel Blythe, Manchester; Keegan Craycraft, Fayetteville; Preston Call, North Adams; Tegan Knox, West Union; Landen Doyle, Manchester. The White Team will be coached by Joe B. Stewart (Fayetteville) and Austin McCormick (North Adams).

• Boys Red Team- Braxton Vance, Eastern Brown; Caden Boone, Lynchburg; Colyn Sims, Peebles; Blake Fyffe, Ripley; Zachary Ahsaruk, Fairfield; Sam Kirk, Eastern Brown; Elam Faust, Lynchburg; Grady Knechtly, Peebles; Luke Applegate, Manchester; Quintin McIntosh, Fairfield; Brylee Mills, West Union; Paxton Ryan, Peebles; Brady Brandenburg, Whiteoak; Rhalstan Greene, Lynchburg; Parker Hayslip, Manchester; Logan Caldwell, West Union; Nathan Lacy, Ripley; Wyatt Smart, Peebles. The Red Team will be coached by Rob Beucler (Eastern Brown), Josh Arey (Peebles) and raymond Friend (Fairfield).

• White Team Cheer- Kensley Mathias, North Adams; Saige Igo, Eastern; Ava Hooper, Fairfield; Kaydence Newland, Manchester; Bentley Schweickart, North Adams; Aiva Brumley, Peebles; Chelsea Swisshelm, Ripley; Katherine Massie, Eastern; Kaylan Bradford, Manchester; Emma Jones, North Adams; Jackie Myers, Peebles

• Red Team Cheer- Avery Jakeway, Fayetteville; Abby Lucas, Manchester; Hannah Hesler, North Adams; Megan Schmitz, Peebles; Kensley Cornette, North Adams; Bria Brown, Peebles; Megan Boldman, West Union; Hannah Burnett, Whiteoak; Mia Scales, North Adams; Aleah Purcell, Peebles; Sydney Shelton, Whiteoak

Admission for the All Star Games is $8 for students and adults, with ages six and under admitted free.