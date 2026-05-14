West Union Alumni and Friends Education Fund awards four scholarships

Submitted News

Setting Appalachian Ohio students up for success is a critical part of creating a region abundant with possibilities. That’s why many donors to the Foundation for Appalachian Ohio (FAO) have created scholarship funds focused on encouraging the pursuit of post-secondary education. The citizens of Appalachian Ohio know that setting their students up for success is one of the most beneficial things they can for the region.

FAO partners with the West Union Schools & Friends Educational Fund. The West Union Alumni & Friends Education Fund was created to support the educational purposes and activities as determined by the West Union Schools & Friends Endowment Committee.

In 2026, the West Union Schools Alumni & Friends Education Fund is awarding four scholarships to graduating seniors of West Union High School.

Lea McNeilan, daughter of Dan McNielan and Dorie King, will be attending Shawnee State University and will major in Nursing.

Nina McCann, daughter of Rebecca McCann, will be attending The Ohio State University and plans to be a Surgeon.

Brylee Mills, son of Emilee and Silas Mills, will be attending the University of Cincinnati and will major in Business and Marketing.

Liam Purcell, son of Stacy and Brad Purcell, will be attending Morehead State University and major in Radiology.

Each student will receive $1,000 for the 2026-27 academic year and another $,1000 for the 2027-28 academic year provided they maintain a high GPA and remain in good standing.

To date, the West Union Schools and Alumni Educational Fund has granted in excess of $70,000 in gifts and scholarships. We can only continue these efforts with contributions from alumni and friends of West Union schools.

If you would like to make a contribution or are interested in how you can help, please contact Dennis Sizemore or send your donation to West Union Schools Alumni and Friends Education Fund; P.O. Box 444; West Union, Ohio 45693.