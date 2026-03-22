Senior Profile- Logan Caldwell, West Union High School

SPORTS EDITOR’S NOTE: Each week, The People’s Defender will profile an Adams County senior student/athlete so our community and readers can get to know better these outstanding young people who participate both in athletics and academics in their high school.

NAME:

Logan Caldwell

SCHOOL:

West Union High School

PARENTS:

Jeremy Caldwell, Michelle Staggs

SPORTS PLAYED IN HIGH SCHOOL:

Soccer, Track, Basketball, Cross-Country

FAVORITE SPORT:

Soccer

FAVORITE THING ABOUT HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS:

The bonding and the bus rides

LEAST FAVORITE THING ABOUT HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS:

Conditioning

MOST MEMORABLE HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS MOMENT:

The run I went on my junior year against Whiteoak

FAVORITE MUSICAL ARTIST OR GROUP:

Josiah Queen

PLACE YOU’D LOVE TO TRAVEL TO:

Madrid, Spain

YOUR FAVORITE MOVIE:

“The Greatest SHowman”

YOUR FAVORITE TV SHOW:

Impractical Jokers

FAVORITE SCHOOL SUBJECT:

Math

FAVORITE SPARE TIME ACTIVITY:

Practicing soccer

YOUR FAVORITE RESTAURANT:

Mi Camino

WOULD LOVE TO TRADE PLACE FOR A DAY WITH:

Ronaldo

FUTURE PLANS:

To be rich