Senior Profile- Logan Caldwell, West Union High School

SPORTS EDITOR’S NOTE: Each week, The People’s Defender will profile an Adams County senior student/athlete so our community and readers can get to know better these outstanding young people who participate both in athletics and academics in their high school.
NAME:
Logan Caldwell
SCHOOL:
West Union High School
PARENTS:
Jeremy Caldwell, Michelle Staggs
SPORTS PLAYED IN HIGH SCHOOL:
Soccer, Track, Basketball, Cross-Country
FAVORITE SPORT:
Soccer
FAVORITE THING ABOUT HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS:
The bonding and the bus rides
LEAST FAVORITE THING ABOUT HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS:
Conditioning
MOST MEMORABLE HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS MOMENT:
The run I went on my junior year against Whiteoak
FAVORITE MUSICAL ARTIST OR GROUP:
Josiah Queen
PLACE YOU’D LOVE TO TRAVEL TO:
Madrid, Spain
YOUR FAVORITE MOVIE:
“The Greatest SHowman”
YOUR FAVORITE TV SHOW:
Impractical Jokers
FAVORITE SCHOOL SUBJECT:
Math
FAVORITE SPARE TIME ACTIVITY:
Practicing soccer
YOUR FAVORITE RESTAURANT:
Mi Camino
WOULD LOVE TO TRADE PLACE FOR A DAY WITH:
Ronaldo
FUTURE PLANS:
To be rich
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