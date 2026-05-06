Court, schools launch program to address student attendance early

By Ryan Applegate

People’s Defender

A new partnership aimed at supporting students and reducing juvenile court involvement is taking shape in Adams County, bringing together the Common Pleas Court, local schools and community agencies.

Adams County Common Pleas Judge Brett Spencer announced the initiative alongside local attorney Lisa Rothwell, marking the launch of a program designed to address student attendance issues before they escalate into court cases.

The effort centers on the EYES program, short for Enhancing Youth Education through Support, which Rothwell first developed in 2020 in Georgetown through work with the Brown County Juvenile Court. The program focuses on early intervention by working with students and families to resolve attendance concerns and other challenges that can lead to involvement with the juvenile justice system.

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