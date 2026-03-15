Severe Weather Awareness Week: Ohio Department of Commerce highlights safety steps before, during, after storms

During this Severe Weather Awareness Week (March 15-21), the Ohio Department of Commerce Division of Industrial Compliance’s Manufactured Homes Program (MHP) is reminding Ohioans, especially those living in manufactured homes, to make sure they’re prepared for any upcoming severe weather. To date, the program oversees more than 1,500 parks across Ohio.

Manufactured home residents face heightened risk in tornadoes and high-wind events, so planning ahead is essential to staying safe. The National Weather Service reports that a significant share (72%) of tornado fatalities occur in homes, with more than half (54%) involving manufactured housing. In addition, those inside a mobile home that is struck by a tornado are more likely to be injured or killed than those in a permanent structure. This underscores the importance for Ohio manufactured home residents to make necessary preparations, including making and practicing emergency plans.

Before the Storm

Identify the nearest safe shelter , such as a designated safe room, community storm shelter, or a building with a basement. It’s also important to know the quickest route to reach that location in the event warnings are issued.

, such as a designated safe room, community storm shelter, or a building with a basement. It’s also important to know the quickest route to reach that location in the event warnings are issued. Enable emergency alerts on your smartphone or keep a weather radio on hand to receive timely watches and warnings. (See instructions for Apple and Android phones).

on your smartphone or keep a weather radio on hand to receive timely watches and warnings. (See instructions for Apple and Android phones). Assemble an emergency kit that includes water, nonperishable food, medications, flashlights, batteries, and important documents stored in a waterproof container.

that includes water, nonperishable food, medications, flashlights, batteries, and important documents stored in a waterproof container. Review and practice your severe weather plan so everyone in your household knows what to do in the event of an emergency.

so everyone in your household knows what to do in the event of an emergency. Participate in the Statewide Tornado Drill this Wednesday, March 18, at 9:50 a.m.

After the Storm

Only return to your home after officials confirm the area is safe . Be aware of hazards such as downed power lines, gas leaks, debris, and unstable structures. Always follow guidance from local authorities and your park operator.

. Be aware of hazards such as downed power lines, gas leaks, debris, and unstable structures. Always follow guidance from local authorities and your park operator. Do not enter or occupy a home that has shifted or been displaced from its foundation . Re-installation under a manufactured home installation permit and required safety inspections must occur before the home can be reoccupied.

. Re-installation under a manufactured home installation permit and required safety inspections must occur before the home can be reoccupied. Park operators or owners may request damage assessments from the Manufactured Homes Program by emailing [email protected] or calling (614) 644-2223.

from the Manufactured Homes Program by emailing or calling (614) 644-2223. Ensure all repair or re-installation work is completed by State of Ohio-licensed installers and conducted under the required permits and inspections.

After a park operator or owner reports damage, a Division Investigator with the Manufactured Homes Program will conduct an inspection. If the Program identifies a violation of its rules, it will work with the involved parties to resolve it; however, the Program cannot guarantee outcomes and may only take actions authorized under its regulatory authority.

The Ohio Manufactured Homes Program is a member of the Ohio Committee for Severe Weather Awareness (OCSWA). For additional preparedness tips and recovery guidance, visit the OCSWA website.

The Ohio Department of Commerce’s Manufactured Homes Program oversees the installation of manufactured homes; the licensing and regulation of manufactured home park operators, installers, dealers, brokers, and salespersons; and the certification and regulation of manufactured home inspectors and inspection agencies.