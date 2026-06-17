Send us your Knothole team photos!

The summer softball and baseball tournaments are drawing to a close and once again the Defender wants to highlight the local teams in our Sports pages by publishing your team pictures.

You can submit your team photo to the following email: mcarpenter@peoplesdefender. com.

To be sure that your team is published, please include the following information:

• Team name

• Team’s overall record

• Age group (Ex. 10U, 12U, etc.)

• Identify everyone in the photo, by row, left to right

• Be sure to have the photographer’s permission to use the photo

The Defender congratulates all of our local Knothole squads on their successes this season.