NA’s Roush signs with Rio Baseball

By Mark Carpenter

People’s Defender

Another Adams County student/athlete has made his decision on his future plans, In a signing ceremony held on May 22 in the North Adams High School gymnasium, Green Devils’ senior Cooper Roush inked his letter of intent to continue his academic.athletic careers with the baseball program at Rio Grande University.

“I have worked out with some of the baseball coaches from schools in the Southeast District since the fourth grade and they really helped me with the decision process,” said Roush at the signing ceremony. “It’s been a long time coming and it was real easy once I settled on Rio.”

“When I reflect back on my time at North Adams, I will just always remember all the relationships with the guys. From the time I came in as a freshman until the time of our last game this spring, there were great relationships with all the players and the coaching staffs. Pitching against Minford in the sectionals will always be a highlight, they were a really good team to pitch against on a bigger stage.”

In his senior season with the Devils, Roush split time between pitching and first base and hit .357 for the season (25-70) with 18 runs batted in. On the mound, he went 3-3 with a 3.63 earned run average, striking out 60 in 46 innings of work. for his career, in 59 games, Roush was a .309 hitter.

“Cooper is a four-year player, baseball being the only sport he plays,” said Green Devils head baseball coach Ryan Unger. “He’s a hard worker and he had a little bit of a down year his junior season, but he came to all of our workouts, got some more hitting training and he raised his batting average almost 200 points. He didn’t get to pitch his junior year because of some arm issues. he’s a good kid, a smart kid and he has earned All-Academic awards. He was a good leader and we appreciate the time he put in here.”

“It feels good to send a kid to the next level.”

As a student at Rio Grande, Roush plans to study Exercise and Sports Studies, which he explains can keep him close to the game of baseball.