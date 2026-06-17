MHS, WUHS, ACCS battle in Summer Shootout

By Mark Carpenter

People’s Defender

A rather unique high school boys basketball shootout took place at Manchester High school, involving the varsity squads from the host school, West Union and Adams County Christian. What made the shootout unique was the fact that all three teams are operating with new head coaches for the 2026-27 season- Karson Reaves at Manchester, Frankie Rowe at West Union and Connor Darnell at Adams County Christian. With new head coaches in place, it makes the summer work even more important as players and coaches again adjust to new styles.

For Reaves, a 2023 MHS graduate, the rise to a varsity coaching job came rather quickly after serving as the junior varsity coach last season under Austin Kingsolver, who resigned from the position earlier this spring. He has an associate’s degree form Maysville Community and Technical College and along with his coaching duties, will be working on an education degree through the University of the Cumberlands, looking to get into the intervention field.

“I’s always planned on getting into coaching by coaching under some people and then this job presented itself and I just took a hit,” said Reaves, who takes over a team that lost seven seniors to graduation. “It’s like starting from the ground up but I have coached most of these boys before so there is some familiarity. It’s a good group of kids but with not a lot of experience so that’s where summer comes into play to get them ready.”

“These kids have shown some fight this summer and we haven’t been the best offensively, but defensively they can hold their own. I’m just hoping to make them better by the end of the summer and if we can just teach them to play basketball, then we are going in the right direction.”

West Union will be back in action this weekend in the Ripley Summer Shootout. Coach Rowe’s Dragons will face Ripley at 1 p.m. on Friday, June 19 in the Ripley High School gym and will move to the middle school gym in Aberdeen at 4 p.m. to face Felicity. On Saturday, the Dragons will be back in the high school gym at 10 a.m. to face Augusta, back to the middle school at noon to battle Blanchester, and then back at the HS to face Bethel-Tate at 2 p.m.