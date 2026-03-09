Southern State scholarship application deadline quickly approaching

There is still time to apply for scholarship funding at Southern State for the 2026 Fall Semester/2027 Spring Semester.

To keep the process simple, Southern State uses a single online application designed to match applicants to the scholarships for which they are eligible.

The priority deadline for reviewing and awarding applications is March 31. Applications received after March 31 are considered only if scholarship funds are available after the first round of priority scholarship offers are completed. The portal will stay open through the first week of fall classes in August. There are over 40 scholarship fund opportunities and awards range from $500 to $4,000. Scholarship amounts are based on full-time enrollment for the Fall 2026 and Spring 2027 Semesters. Awards will be prorated if scholarship recipients are enrolled part-time.

Due to the program funding rules, students who will be enrolled in the College Credit Plus Program during the 2026/2027 academic year are not eligible to apply for scholarship funding.

To view the application, visit https://www.sscc.edu/financialaid/scholarships.shtml.

If you have questions, or started an application but need assistance finishing it, please contact the Financial Aid Office at (937) 393-3431, Ext. 2515 or email at [email protected].