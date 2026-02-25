The Ohio Department of Development and ABCAP want to help alleviate the burden of costly energy bills this winter and keep Ohio’s families warm.

Effective Nov. 1, income-eligible Ohioans can receive one-time assistance with their home energy bill through the Department of Development’s Home Energy Assistance Winter Crisis Program.

The Winter Crisis Program assists Ohioans facing service disconnection, those who have already been disconnected, individuals needing to establish new service, and those required to pay for a service transfer. It also supports households with 25 percent or less of bulk fuel in their tank to maintain service. Qualifying households must have a gross annual income at or below 175 percent of the federal poverty level. For a family of four, that is $56,262.50.

Last year, the Winter Crisis Program assisted more than 73,000 households in Ohio, providing $25.5 million in benefits.

“We’re proud to show up for Ohioans when they need us most, especially when Ohio winters create challenges for individuals and families,” said Lydia Mihalik, director of the Department of Development. “The Winter Crisis Program is here to provide critical support so people can stay safe, healthy, and warm through our coldest time of the year.”

Households serviced by a Public Utilities Commission of Ohio (PUCO)-regulated utility must sign up for PIPP or another payment plan if there is still an outstanding balance on the utility bill after receiving assistance.

Ohioans can start their application online but must schedule an appointment with their local energy assistance provider to complete the application. Depending on the agency, the appointment may be in person, on the phone, or remotely. The application and list of providers can be found online at energyhelp.ohio.gov.

Clients need to bring copies of the following documents to their appointment:

· Their most recent energy bills, if available.

· A list of all household members and proof of income for the last 30 days or 12 months for each member.

· Proof of U.S. citizenship or legal residency for all household members.

· Proof of disability, if applicable. For more information about the Winter Crisis Program, visit energyhelp.ohio.gov.

The Ohio Department of Development empowers communities to succeed by investing in Ohio’s people, places, and businesses. Learn more about our work at development.ohio.gov.