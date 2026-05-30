Senior Profile- Landen Doyle, Manchester High School

SPORTS EDITOR’S NOTE: Each week, The People’s Defender will profile an Adams County senior student/athlete so our community and readers can get to know better these outstanding young people who participate both in athletics and academics in their high school.
NAME:
Landen Doyle
SCHOOL:
Manchester High School
PARENTS:
Lyle and Katie Doyle
SPORTS PLAYED IN HIGH SCHOOL:
Cross-Country, Basketball, Baseball
FAVORITE SPORT:
Baseball
FAVORITE THING ABOUT HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS:
Hanging out with friends and competing
LEAST FAVORITE THING ABOUT HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS:
All the practices
MOST MEMORABLE HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS MOMENT:
Making it to regionals in Cross-Country
FAVORITE MUSICAL ARTIST OR GROUP:
Hudson Westbrook
PLACE YOU’D LOVE TO TRAVEL TO:
Costa Rica
YOUR FAVORITE MOVIE:
“Forrest Gump”
YOUR FAVORITE TV SHOW:
Swat
FAVORITE SCHOOL SUBJECT:
Government
FAVORITE SPARE TIME ACTIVITY:
Fishing
YOUR FAVORITE RESTAURANT:
Scioto Ribber
WOULD LOVE TO TRADE PLACE FOR A DAY WITH:
Tony Sparks
FUTURE PLANS:
Have a Landscaping and Mowing business
Leave a Reply