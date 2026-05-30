Senior Profile- Landen Doyle, Manchester High School

SPORTS EDITOR’S NOTE: Each week, The People’s Defender will profile an Adams County senior student/athlete so our community and readers can get to know better these outstanding young people who participate both in athletics and academics in their high school.

NAME:

Landen Doyle

SCHOOL:

Manchester High School

PARENTS:

Lyle and Katie Doyle

SPORTS PLAYED IN HIGH SCHOOL:

Cross-Country, Basketball, Baseball

FAVORITE SPORT:

Baseball

FAVORITE THING ABOUT HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS:

Hanging out with friends and competing

LEAST FAVORITE THING ABOUT HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS:

All the practices

MOST MEMORABLE HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS MOMENT:

Making it to regionals in Cross-Country

FAVORITE MUSICAL ARTIST OR GROUP:

Hudson Westbrook

PLACE YOU’D LOVE TO TRAVEL TO:

Costa Rica

YOUR FAVORITE MOVIE:

“Forrest Gump”

YOUR FAVORITE TV SHOW:

Swat

FAVORITE SCHOOL SUBJECT:

Government

FAVORITE SPARE TIME ACTIVITY:

Fishing

YOUR FAVORITE RESTAURANT:

Scioto Ribber

WOULD LOVE TO TRADE PLACE FOR A DAY WITH:

Tony Sparks

FUTURE PLANS:

Have a Landscaping and Mowing business