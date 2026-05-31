Ohio River Summit to highlight economic development strategies impacting waterway region

Press Release

The Ohio River Commission is inviting community leaders in economic development, the maritime industry, and local municipalities to a two-day event focused on growing Ohio’s river economy and strengthening collaboration between industry and state leaders.

The event builds on the work started when the Ohio River Commission was established in January 2025 by Governor Mike DeWine to unify statewide leaders focused on advancing economic and workforce development, tourism, and recreation across the state’s 14 Ohio River counties.

“The Ohio River has helped shape communities, industries, and jobs across southern Ohio for generations,” said Lydia Mihalik, director of the Ohio Department of Development, which oversees the Ohio River Commission. “The Ohio River Summit will bring community leaders together to focus on what comes next — how we expand opportunity, support river communities, and position the Ohio River as a driver of economic growth well into the future.”

The Ohio River Summit will open June 10 with a Commission meeting, followed by networking events designed to convene leaders, partners, and stakeholders who are actively advancing economic and workforce development, riverfront revitalization, and recreation and tourism throughout the Ohio River corridor. On June 11, the Summit will continue with a series of breakout sessions focused on key priorities shaping the Ohio River’s trajectory, including infrastructure investment, riverfront redevelopment, recreation and conservation efforts, maritime workforce expansion, and the federal and state tools influencing the river’s economic future.

“This Ohio River Summit is an opportunity to bring leaders from across the Ohio River region together for conversations that can lead to real progress,” said Taylor Abbott, executive director of the Ohio River Commission. “Attendees will have the chance to hear new ideas, discuss shared challenges, and connect with partners working to strengthen communities and expand opportunity along the river.”

The Ohio River Commission works with communities and industries along the river corridor to advance shared priorities at the regional and state levels. Its efforts focus on strengthening the river’s economic vitality through infrastructure investment, freight and logistics improvements, tourism and recreation, and strategic riverfront development.

The deadline to register for the Ohio River Summit is June 1. To learn more, visit the Ohio River Commission webpage.