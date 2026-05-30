Adams County Library News

By Julia McCane-Knox

The Adams County Public Library is preparing for another exciting week of summer activities, offering educational programs and hands-on learning experiences for children, teens, and adults across all library locations from Tuesday, June 2 through Friday, June 5.

Storytime for preschool-aged children will be at 11 a.m., on Tuesday, June 2, at the North Adams Library. Young attendees will enjoy stories, songs, and activities designed to encourage early literacy skills in a welcoming environment for families.

Later that afternoon, the Manchester Library will host Edge of Appalachia: Birds, Reptiles, and Adams County Biodiversity at 1 p.m. This educational program is for all ages and will explore the rich wildlife and natural habitats found throughout Adams County. Participants will have the opportunity to learn more about local birds, reptiles, and the importance of preserving biodiversity in the region. The event is expected to provide an engaging experience for nature lovers and curious learners alike.

Storytime will continue at both the Peebles and Manchester Libraries at 11 a.m., on Wednesday, June 3. Preschoolers and caregivers are invited to participate in interactive reading activities that help foster a lifelong love of books and learning. Later in the afternoon, the Manchester Library will host Playtime in the Library at 2:30 p.m. for preschoolers. This program offers young children a chance to socialize, explore, and learn through imaginative play in a safe and friendly setting.

Wednesday evening, aspiring writers and creative thinkers are invited to attend Breaking into Book Writing at the Peebles Library at 5 p.m. Led by Carol Cartaino and open to all ages, the program will focus on the writing process and provide encouragement and inspiration for those interested in creating their own stories. Whether participants are experienced writers or just beginning, the event aims to support creativity and storytelling within the community.

Thursday, June 4, will feature several events throughout the county. First, Storytime will take place at the West Union Library at 11 a.m., continuing the library system’s efforts to support early childhood literacy and family engagement. The Curiosity Carnival will be at 1 p.m., at the Peebles Library, featuring special guests, including General Electric, Ohio Means Jobs, Peebles Magazine Club, House of Phacops, Adams Soil and Water Conservation District, and the Beyond Books collection. Families will enjoy snacks as they explore interactive and immersive STEAM activities.

Thursday afternoon, the North Adams Library will offer Seed and Flower Planting at 2 p.m. for all ages. Community members will have the opportunity to plant seeds and flowers, while learning more about gardening and caring for plants. The activity is designed to promote creativity, environmental awareness, and outdoor learning. Thursday evening, the Manchester Library will hold an additional Storytime session at 5 p.m. for preschoolers, giving families another opportunity to participate in the popular literacy program.

The week concludes Friday, June 5, with another presentation of Edge of Appalachia: Birds, Reptiles, and Adams County Biodiversity at 1 p.m., this time at the North Adams Library. The program will once again highlight the unique wildlife and ecosystems of Adams County and encourage appreciation for the area’s natural resources.

All programs are free to attend, and community members of all ages are encouraged to participate in the library’s summer activities. Visit adamscolibrary.org or call the library for more library news: Manchester Library at 937-549-3359, North Adams Library at 937-386-2556, Peebles Library at 937-587-2085, and West Union Library at 937-544-2591.