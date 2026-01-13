By Ryan Applegate

People’s Defender

More than 50 members of the Adams County Chamber of Commerce gathered Wednesday morning, January 7, for the organization’s annual meeting at the Adams County Training and Business Center. The breakfast meeting offered an opportunity for local business leaders, public officials, and community partners to reflect on the past year while looking ahead to the Chamber’s plans for 2026.

Attendees were welcomed with breakfast before hearing an overview of the Chamber’s accomplishments from the ACCOC Business Coordinator Randi McFarland-Franklin, who outlined successes from 2025 and highlighted upcoming events and priorities for the year ahead. The presentation emphasized the Chamber’s continued focus on strengthening local businesses, promoting economic growth, and fostering connections throughout Adams County.

Leadership was also a focal point during the meeting, as three new members were sworn in to the Chamber’s board of directors. Jude Endicott, Mat Reno, and Ryan Craig officially joined the board, and Chamber officials expressed appreciation for their willingness to serve. The addition of the new board members reflects the organization’s commitment to maintaining strong and diverse leadership to guide future initiatives.

A major highlight of the morning came from Beth Pirtle-Frazier, who announced the creation of a new foundation aimed at expanding the Chamber’s long term reach and effectiveness. Pirtle-Frazier explained that while the Chamber has traditionally supported economic development through member engagement and dues, evolving community needs require additional resources and flexibility.

She shared details about the Friends of the Adams County Chamber of Commerce, a newly formed nonprofit organization structured as a 501(c)(3). The foundation will allow the Chamber to pursue grant funding, accept tax deductible donations, and establish financial support beyond traditional Chamber funding. Pirtle-Frazier described the foundation as an important step toward strengthening the Chamber’s ability to serve Adams County both now and in the future.

Through the foundation, the Chamber plans to support initiatives including workforce development, scholarships, economic research, and programs that address real challenges facing the community. The foundation will also make it possible to establish endowments and sustainable funding sources to ensure these efforts continue for years to come.

Infrastructure and public investment were also discussed during the breakfast meeting. Adams County Engineer Lee Pertuset provided a presentation outlining the costs associated with maintaining roads and bridges throughout the county. Pertuset discussed the challenges of aging infrastructure, rising material costs, and the need for careful planning to maintain safe and reliable transportation networks.

The presentation highlighted the importance of local leadership and informed decision making when it comes to maintaining infrastructure that supports both residents and businesses.

The Chamber’s annual breakfast meeting provided a chance for members to connect, exchange ideas, and gain insight into projects shaping Adams County’s future. With new board leadership, the launch of a foundation focused on long term community investment, and continued collaboration between business and public officials, the Adams County Chamber of Commerce began 2026 with a clear focus on growth, partnership, and sustainability.