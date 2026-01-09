News Release

The Ohio Farm Bureau Foundation is proud to announce the establishment of its newest and most prestigious scholarship opportunity: the Ohio Farm Bureau Ambassadors Scholarship. This premier scholarship honors exceptional students who demonstrate academic excellence, meaningful community service, and a commitment to pursuing careers that advance Ohio agriculture.

The scholarship provides one renewable award of $10,000, supporting a student pursuing a degree in agriculture or an agriculture-related field. The award can be renewed for up to three additional years, with a potential total of up to $40,000 per recipient.

Recipients are selected to represent the Ohio Farm Bureau Foundation’s core values as ambassadors, upholding integrity, dedication, and a commitment to create lasting impact across the state.

“This scholarship represents a significant investment in the future of Ohio agriculture,” said Doug Miller, president of the Ohio Farm Bureau Foundation Board of Directors. “Scholarships have always been one of the most powerful ways we can support young people, and the Ambassadors Scholarship allows us to make a deeper, longer-term impact. By increasing the level of support, we are empowering students not only to succeed academically, but to lead, serve and shape the future of agriculture in Ohio.”

Kelly Burns, executive director of the Ohio Farm Bureau Foundation, emphasized that the new scholarship reflects the continued growth and momentum of the organization.

“The Ohio Farm Bureau Foundation continues to grow in both reach and impact, and the addition of the Ambassadors Scholarship is a clear reflection of that progress,” she said. “Our board of directors has worked incredibly hard to make this scholarship a reality. Their dedication ensures we can provide transformational opportunities for students who will carry Ohio agriculture forward.”

The application deadline for the Ohio Farm Bureau Ambassadors Scholarship is February 28, 2026.

The Ohio Farm Bureau Foundation offers 17 scholarships each year, supporting students preparing for careers in agriculture as well as adults pursuing continuing education in agriculture-related fields. In addition, every county Farm Bureau provides its own local scholarships, further expanding opportunities for students across Ohio. To apply for this scholarship or any others, visit ofbf.org/scholarships.

For more information about the scholarships offered by the Ohio Farm Bureau Foundation, contact Kelly Warner at [email protected].