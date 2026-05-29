By Teresa Carr

Adams County Senior Council

From the National Council on Aging – Sleep and Blood Pressure: How Rest Affects Heart Health

We’ve heard before that sleep is an important part of staying healthy. Too little sleep can make us tired, cranky, and unable to focus. But did you know the amount of sleep you get can also affect your heart health? If you have high blood pressure or heart health issues, it’s essential that you aim for the recommended 7-9 hours of sleep a night.

Sleep and blood pressure – The American Heart Association labels sleep as one of Life’s Essential 8—eight factors that build the foundation of cardiovascular health. When you get the right amount of sleep, your body has the chance to recover and heal from your active hours. But not enough sleep means your body doesn’t get that chance, and you can end up putting more stress on your system.

Your blood pressure changes throughout the day. It should lower at night by 10-20%. This is called ‘nocturnal dipping.’ Irregular or short sleep is association with reduced or absent dips in blood pressure. Over time, this can increase your risk of high blood pressure, or hypertension.

Hypertension is a serious condition that can increase your risk of heart disease. When combined with poor sleep, it can also cause you to feel even more tired during the day. And if you are already diagnosed with hypertension, poor sleep can make your symptoms worse because poor sleep makes it harder to control your blood pressure. You can learn more about monitoring your blood pressure at home in our guide to the best blood pressure monitors.

How to take care of your blood pressure while you sleep:

Practicing good sleep hygiene is the one of the most effective ways to help take care of your blood pressure. Good habits lead to good rest, which means your body gets the chance it needs to heal and recover from the day. Some tips include:

· Keep your bedroom dark, cool, and quiet

· Reserve your bed for sleep (no phones, TV, or other screens)

· Go to bed at the same time every night

· Get up at the same time every morning

· Practice meditation or a soothing routine before sleep

“Sleep is as important to healthy aging as exercise and eating well,” said NCOA Center for Healthy Aging Program Specialist Samantha Capacillo, MPH, CHES, “Like children, adults rest better with a comforting yet predictable routine. End your day with calming activities such as reading, soft music, meditation, or gentle stretching.”

The bottom line – High-quality sleep is important for your health. And the sleep quality you get is just as important as how much sleep and what your sleep schedule is. Conditions like insomnia can result in poor sleep quality, which then negatively affects your blood pressure. If you find yourself tossing and turning or unable to rest because of anxiety or stress, you’ll want to talk to your doctor about solutions.

Just A Thought: “My father said there were two kinds of people in the world: givers and takers. The takers may eat better, but the givers sleep better.” ~Marlo Thomas