By Julia McCane-Knox

The week of January 11 through January 17, 2026 offers a full schedule of engaging programs across Adams County Public Library locations, with opportunities to learn, create, and connect for all ages. Join us for practical life skill programs, hands-on crafts, lively entertainment, and explore something new at your local library.

Throughout the week, the North Adams Library hosts a recurring midday program focused on stretching your dollar in the kitchen. Budget-Friendly Recipes, Cooking Ideas, and Shopping Tips will occur in the month of January and provides helpful guidance for anyone looking to plan affordable meals, make smart grocery choices, and discover new ideas for everyday cooking for families or if you are just cooking for yourself.

The Manchester Library also features a weekday offering with Take-Home Craft Kits. These kits allow participants to enjoy a creative activity on their own schedule, making them ideal for families, busy adults, and anyone who enjoys crafting at home. Simply stop by the library to pick one up, while supplies last and enjoy an entertaining, hands-on project.

Storytime remains a highlight across the county during the week. On Tuesday, January 13, families are invited to North Adams Library at 11 a.m. for Storytime filled with stories, songs, and early literacy activities. Wednesday, January 14 offers Storytime at 11 a.m. at both Manchester and Peebles Libraries, giving families options to attend close to home. On Thursday, January 15, Storytime continues at 11 a.m. at West Union Library and at 5 p.m. at the Manchester Library.

In the afternoon of Wednesday, January 14, your children can come to creative and educational programs. At 2:30 p.m., the Peebles Library hosts Smorgasbord Makerspace for children ages 6 – 11, encouraging exploration and hands-on learning. Later that day at 4 p.m., the North Adams Library offers Intro to Keyboard, an opportunity to learn basic keyboard skills and music in a supportive setting.

Thursday, January 15 is packed with activities. North Adams Library hosts Video Game Play at 1 p.m., followed by Movie and Craft Night at 4 p.m. The Peebles Library adds a bit of messy fun with Snow Slime at 3:30 p.m. Furthermore, the Manchester Library rounds out the day with Crafternoon at 2:30 p.m.

Friday, January 16 features Dolly Parton Trivia at 2 p.m. at North Adams Library, celebrating music, culture, and interesting facts, while the Manchester Library hosts Coloring Club at 2:30 p.m., offering a relaxing creative outlet.

With programs spanning cooking, crafts, technology, games, and early literacy, January 11 through January 17 showcases the library as a vibrant community hub. Library programs are free and open to the public, and many are designed to encourage creativity, lifelong learning, and meaningful connections among neighbors of all ages. Whether you stop in for a single event or make the library part of your weekly routine, various events are waiting for you at every Adams County Public Library location. Go to adamscolibrary.org or call us for more information about our resources, services, and programs. Manchester Library: 937-549-3559 – North Adams Library: 937-386-2556 – Peebles Library: 937-587-2085 – West Union Library: 937-544-2591. See you at the library!