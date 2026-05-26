In Loving Memory of Eileen Emma Miller, who was born July 11, 1937, in Reading, Ohio, and passed away peacefully on May 21, 2026. She was the cherished daughter of the late Elmer Corsmeier and late Cecilia (nee Even) Corsmeier and will forever be remembered for her bright spirit and kindness. Her smile and heartfelt conversations touched the lives of everyone she encountered, and she will be missed dearly.

Eileen was the beloved wife of 70 years to Robert John Miller. Together, they created a beautiful life filled with love, joy, and countless memories. Eileen lived her life surrounded by love, as the proud mother of Douglas (Elisabeth) Miller, Barbara (Dwain) Carver, Judith (Mike Schrand) Miller, Michael (Traci) Miller and John (Cynthia) Miller. Her legacy continues through her 19 loving grandchildren. Additionally, she took great joy in being a great-grandmother of 27. She was the dear sister of Donna (Dan) Bain, Mary (late Rich) Ambrose, late James Corsmeier, late Richard (late Ann) Corsmeier, late Thomas (Mary Ann) Corsmeier and late Joyce Simpkins. Eileen’s family will forever hold her close in their hearts, recounting the stories filled with her love and laughter.

Eileen’s career as a Registered Dietician at Diet Workshop in Cincinnati was a source of immense pride for her. Throughout her professional life, she dedicated herself to helping others achieve their health and wellness goals, impacting countless lives along the way. Her commitment to nutrition and well-being exemplified her nurturing spirit and deep desire to serve her community.

In her earlier years, Eileen loved ceramics, and enjoyed a wide array of activities, including bowling, water skiing, and gardening, each reflecting her deep appreciation for nature and creativity. Later in life, she and her husband Robert lovingly managed the family-owned Miller Christmas Tree Farm in West Union. Here, Eileen channeled her artistic talent into crafting beautiful wreaths that brought delight to many during the holiday season. The couple also took great pride in their log home that Robert built, where Eileen enjoyed the peaceful moments on the porch with her beloved dog, Bella, savoring the scenic views and the rustle of nature surrounding them.

In honor of Eileen’s remarkable life, a visitation will be held on Thursday, May 28, 2026 at Frederick Funeral Home in Cincinnati followed by a mass of Christian Burial at St. James Church where her family gathered to celebrate the love and laughter she shared with everyone fortunate enough to know her. Eileen will be laid to rest at Spring Grove Cemetery in Cincinnati.

In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Hospice Cincinnati Blue Ash Soup Fund. Here is the link to the donation page: https://onecau.se/_m27h81

As we reflect on the countless beautiful moments and stories that Eileen created, we find comfort in the knowledge that her spirit will forever live on in our hearts. May her memory remind us to cherish one another, as she so beautifully did.