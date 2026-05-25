Matt’s Take: Reds can get right back in the race, Rainy Weather – Top 5 Favorite Baseball Movies; Q & A with Blake Dunn

At 27-25, the Cincinnati Reds are just above .500, yet have found themselves just four games back in the National League Central. With three upcoming games against the Mets and Nick Lodolo, Chase Burns, and Andrew Abbott ready to take the mound, now is their biggest opportunity to take a series that can get them right into the race yet again before taking on the Braves who are quite possibly the best team in baseball.

While the Reds have their problems, it’s starting to feel like they are headed in the right direction, but there are still concerns. The good news, is that management sees it and you can see it with the phantom injury to Ke’Bryan Hayes, less playing time for TJ Friedl, and the increased playing time of Blake Dunn. With Will Benson and Friedl struggling mightily, I hope to see Noelvi Marte,who is crushing it again in AAA, back on this roster in a hurry. He deserves the roster spot and can help this team far more than either of those two at this time. Having three left handed outfielders (JJ Bleday, Friedl, Benson), as well as a left handed DH (Nathaniel Lowe) simply doesn’t make sense. What move would you make if you were managing the Reds? Is it nearly time to see Edwin Arroyo get his major league call-up?

Concerns to Begin

· Tony Santillan – Holy change from last season. This team needs Santillan to return to form and in a hurry, as he currently is losing this team’s lead appearance after appearance. He’s already given up eight home runs and continues to walk batters. He has given up three homers in his last five appearances.

· Here is a wild one: Before the second game against the Cardinals, the Reds were 0-14 in starts made by anyone other than Burns or Abbott since April 25. That is a month with now just one win outside of a Burns or Abbott start (8-2 in Burns/Abbott starts) – Crazy stat from Bryce Spalding on X.

· The Reds have a problem at catcher. Tyler Stephenson and Jose Trevino are being outperformed by PJ Higgins, who cleared waivers just a week ago, meaning no other team wanted him. Prospect Alfredo Duno is still likely two years away. .179 from Stephenson and .138 from Trevino is horrendous. Higgins, however, is batting .294 in his small sample size. Due to Trevino injuries, the Reds have DFA’d Christian Encarnacion Strand and Rece Hinds (later trades) to make room for another catcher. How long until we just cut ties with Trevino? Is he that important? His defense is below average and his bat is well below average.

· Friedl and Benson – No need to even go into detail on this.

· Connor Phillips, who has every pitch that someone could want, has been sent down to AAA. He simply cant find the strike zone. Walks continue to haunt his career, while he has some of the best stuff in the entire bullpen.

Reds Still Win the Central, Here’s Why:

· Hunter Greene will hopefully return in early July. When healthy, he is a top ten pitcher in the league. Add that into a rotation with Burns and Abbott and this team can go on a run.

· Lodolo will figure it out. He will be back to being himself in the upcoming weeks.

· Eugenio Suarez has returned and will soon be a nightmare for left handed pitchers at home – doing exactly what we brought him here to do.

· Elly De La Cruz is having an MVP level season on both sides of the baseball and both sides of the plate.

· Am I delusional? Maybe so, but I think this team catches fire in June and July.

Rainy Weather – Top 5 Baseball Movies

1. Field of Dreams – Kevin Costner, Ray Liotta, James Earl Jones, and baseball. Simply, the best

2. For the Love of the Game – Kevin Costner yet again…

3. The Rookie – Every old baseball player’s dream

4. The Sandlot – All-time childhood classic

5. Rookie of the Year – Another childhood classic

What does your list look like?

Q & A with the Walk-Off Kid and hot bat, Blake Dunn

Q: How have you been able to get off to such a hot start at the plate to begin your 2026 season?

A: I feel really good with my approach, plan, and process leading into every day at the field. Being able to trust those three things has been allowing me to just go out on the field and do whatever is needed to help the team win.

Q: Did you make any changes from last year to this year with your swing or stance?

A: The main changes I made with my swing was just standing taller, a little more athletic and having my hands higher in a ready to fire position. Then I just trust my eyes and my hands to allow my swing to unfold naturally without having to force anything mechanically.

Q: What is your favorite type of bat to use and do you always use the same dimensions?

A: I use old hickory right now and the model is the mh23 I’ve been using that for two years now and I’ve really liked that model.

Q: What is your favorite thing about Cincinnati?

A: My favorite thing about Cincinnati is being able to play in front of the best baseball fans in the world.

Q: Your speed has already greatly impacted games. Who would win in a race around the pads, you or Elly?

A: Going all the way around from home to first would be a close race but I’d probably give Elly the edge with how long his strides are he could probably cover ground a little faster in that stretch than I could.

Q: Do you believe this Reds team will win the National League Central?

A: I think we have a team that’s going to compete for the NL Central. Every team has ups and downs throughout the year and there’s still lots of baseball left for us the climb the ranks. The guys we have in this clubhouse are great ball players and I’m excited to see what things look like by the end of the year.