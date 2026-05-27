Locals excel at District Track Meets, advance to regionals

By Mark Carpenter

People’s Defender

The regular season is gone and the postseason is here for the track and field athletes from the quartet of Adams County schools, and for numerous local athletes, the first foray into the postseason was a successful one. The Southeast District Division IV and V Track meets were held last week and it’s a long list of locals who will now be advancing to the regional competition.

The Division IV District Meet was held on May 20 and 23 at Albany Alexander High School, while the Division V meet was held on May 19 and 23 at Nelsonville-York High School. Competing in Division IV were the North Adams girls and boys, the West Union girls and boys, and the Peebles boys. In Division V were the Manchester girls and boys plus the Peebles girls. In each event at the district, the top four finishers qualify to advance to the regional meet.

Dominating in Division IV was North Adams senior Beau Hesler, the defending state champion in the 800M. But in this year’s district meet, Hesler did not run the 800, instead competing in the sprint events- 100M, 200M and 400M, and of course, winning all three events. Hesler took the 100M in a time of 11.01, the 200M in a time of 22.37, a personal record PR) for him. He also captured the district title in the 400M, crossing the finish first with a time of 46.59, another PR.

“Beau is just unbelievable,” was the description from North Adams boys track coach Jeff Raines.

Hesler was also part of a district champion relay team, combining with Coy Fogle, Kaleb Eldridge and Dalton Pence to win the 4 x 400 Relay in a time of3:23.33, a PR for the group.

The county also produced other district champions in Division IV, including North Adams’ Coy Fogle, who set a PR of 39.55 in winning the Boys 300M Hurdles. A West Union girls relay team can claim the title of “District Champions” as the quartet of Lydia Armstrong, Emma Crawford, Ella Shupert and Tabitha Armstrong set a PR of 10:37.21 on their way to winning the district championship in the 4 x 800 relay.

The other regional qualifiers from the county in Division IV include:

• Kinsley Fogle (N. Adams)- 100M (second, 13.28)

• Kinsley Fogle (N. Adams )- 200M (fourth, 27.80)

• Jaida Harriosn (N. Adams )- 200M (fourth, 28.25)

• Cole Elliott (Peebles)- 400M (third, 51.60, PR)

• Mariah Gadd (W. Union)- 400M (second, 1:01.25, school record)

• Dalton Pence (N. Adams)- 800M (fourth, 2:03.93, PR)

• Ella Shupert (W. Union)- 800M (second, 2:28.64, PR)

• Ella Shupert (W. Union)- 1600M (5:27.71, PR)

• Stella Rhonemus (W. Union)- 3200M (fourth, 12:25.24, school record)

• Elijah Gammon (Peebles)- 110M Hurdles (third, 18.12)

• Bella Gray (N. Adams)- 300M Hurdles (third, 50.53)

• Peebles 4 x 100: E. Gammon, A. Arrasmith, W. Stepp, C. Meade (third, 46.45, PR)

• N. Adams 4 x 100: K. Fogle, B. Gray, A. Ormes, J. Harrison (second, 52.84)

• N. Adams 4 x 200: K. Fogle, B. Gray, A. Ormes, J. Harrison (second, 1:52.42)

• W. Union 4 x 400: L. Armstrong, M. Gadd, E. Crawford, E. Shupert (third, 4:22.12, PR)

• Peebles 4 x 800: G. Myers, C. Vogler, C. Sims, C. Elliott (second, 8:45.73, PR)

• Wyatt Smart (Peebles)- Shot Put (fourth, 42’5.5”)

• Mia Kingsley (N. Adams )- Shot Put (fourth, 32’9”)

• Wyatt Smart (Peebles)- Discus (second, 125’11”)

• Eden Bosko (N. Adams)- Discus (second, 126’10”)

• Ellie Bosko (N. Adams)- Discus (third, 111’4”)

• Jakab Thompson (W. Union)- High Jump (second, 5’10”)

• Bella Gray (N. Adams)- High Jump (second, 5’3”)

• Elijah Gammon (Peebles)- Long Jump (third, 19’7.25”)

In the Division IV district overall team standings, the North Adams boys placed third in the West with Peebles right behind in fourth. The North Adams girls placed third overall in the West.

In Division V, the county also produced a district champions as Manchester senior Joel Blythe, with a time of 52.29, was the winner of the 400M.

The other regional qualifiers from Division V were:

• Hunter Raines (Manchester)- 110M Hurdles (fourth, 17.95)

• Manchester 4 x 400: P. Hayslip, R. Mack, R. Butcher- Raines, J. Blythe (3:28.65, school record)

• Colton McChesney (Manchester)- Shot Put (fourth, 42’8”)

All of the above listed qualifiers will now advance to this week’s regional meets, looking to secure a coveted berth in the OHSAA State Meet. The Division IV regional meet will beheld on May 27 and 29 at Southeastern High School and the Division V will be May 29 and 30, also at Southeastern.