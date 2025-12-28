Barbara Jean Howell, 74, of West Union, Ohio died Tuesday, December 23, 2025 at home. Barbara was born March 8, 1951 in West Union. She was preceded in death by parents Elmer Wilson Gray and Golda Mae (Garrison) Gray; husband, Gary Wayne Howell; sister, Linda Gray; brother, Rupert Gray; great-grandson, Baby James; father-in-law, Charles Howell; mother-in-law, Geneva Howell; and daughter-in-law, Jean Howell.

Barbara is survived by four sons, David Wayne (Jewell) Howell of Peebles, Michael Ray (Michelle) Howell of West Union, Kevin Wilson (Jen) Howell of West Union and Ricky Dean (Christina) Howell of West Union; and Christopher Paul (Jenny) Edmisten of Peebles and special son Daniel (Abby) Foster of West Union; one sister, Gracie Gray of Manchester; sister-in-law, Cathy (Tom) Thomas of West Union; 19 grandchildren: D.J., Keri, Cheyanne, Callie, Carlyn, Caleb, Clair, Jordan, Tabby, Ashely, Charlie, Chelsie, Cameron, Elizabeth, Lindsey, Chasity (Brat), Dakota, Dusty and Emma; and 29 great grandchildren.

Barbara was in church all her life and was a member of Stone Chapel and Satterfield Chapel. She loved sewing, the Cincinnati Reds and Wheel of Fortune. She enjoyed working on her farm, especially baling hay. She will be greatly missed by her family and friends.

The visitation is from 6 – 8 p.m. on Monday, December 29, 2025 at the Lafferty Funeral Home in West Union.

The funeral is at 1 p.m. on Tuesday, December 30, 2025, also at the Lafferty Funeral Home in West Union.

The interment is Tuesday at Vaughn Chapel Cemetery in Tiffin Township in Adams County.

Lafferty Funeral Home Incorporated serves the family.

