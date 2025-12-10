George William “Bill” Ryan, a cherished member of the Hillsboro community, passed away on December 8, 2025, at the age of 79. Born on August 24, 1946, Bill lived a vibrant and fulfilling life, characterized by his unwavering passion for family, friends and his many interests.

Bill was preceded in death by his parents, Charles and Mildred (Fent) Ryan; brother, Larry Ryan; and sister, Gayle Sweet.

Bill was a true sports enthusiast, proudly supporting the Cincinnati Reds and the University of Cincinnati basketball team. His enthusiasm for these teams brought joy and camaraderie to friends, family, and fellow fans alike. Beyond sports, Bill found solace in the beauty of nature and the joy of community boating, creating cherished memories on the water.

A dedicated professional, Bill made his mark as a barber in Hillsboro and owner of Billy Ryan Agency & Bail Bonds, where he built lasting relationships with his clients and enriched the lives of many. His commitment to service extended beyond his career; he was an past member of the Elks and JC, and a current member of the Eagles #1161, contributing his time and energy to bettering the community. Bill’s life was a celebration of friendship, generosity, and love.

He leaves behind his children, William “Pat” (Sarah) Ryan, Melissa (Bob) Wisniewski and Tonja (Thomas) Hemmerick; two step-children, Jason (Shelly) Gall and Jennifer (Jeff) Cumberland; 10 grandchildren- Anne Marie Komorowski, Tommy Hemmerick, Taylor Hemmerick, Logan Wisniewski, Kirsten Beck, William Morgan Ryan, Devyn Ryan, Hailey Rhonemus, Erin Cook and Cole Cumberland, 11 great grandchildren- Madeline, Benjamin, Evelyn, Stellan, Odi, Tatum, Hayden, Kinsley, William Grayson and Amira; brother, Chuck (Carmen) Ebenhack; and a host of friends.

Known for his hearty laugh and warm spirit, he will be greatly missed by all who had the pleasure of knowing him.

Funeral services will be at 1 p.m. on Saturday December 13, 2025 at the Thompson Funeral Home. Burial will follow at the Locust Grove Cemetery.

Friends may call from 11 a.m. until time of services on Saturday at the Thompson Funeral Home.

To sign Bill’s online guest book, please visit www.thompsonfuneralhomes.com or to leave a like, share or comment, visit the Thompson Funeral Home and Cremation care Facebook Page.