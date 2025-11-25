By Joyce Porter and Patsy Roberts

We wish everyone a Happy Thanksgiving! People everywhere are dealing with losses, some recovering from surgery or illness, and some are facing traumatic life altering changes. I pray for your ability to find comfort and peace of family and friendship, food and thankfulness.

I hope you have enjoyed seeing the Christmas decorations at the Welcome to Adams County sign, the Welcome to Winchester sign, and most recently the gazebo adjacent to the funeral home. We had several Festival Committee members who braved the cold on Saturday and worked together to make a wonderful holiday bright. Thanks to Mathew Trefz for the amazing cedar tree; thanks to Pattie Jarvis, Bev Mathias, Bill Jones, Sherri (Brammer) Harmon, Harry Speck, and Patsy Roberts for doing the decorating and working so well together trying to figure out the lights. The results are a wonderful celebration of the holiday season. My neighbors have beautiful decorations which are coordinated with Christmas music.

On December 5 from 6 – 8 p.m. the festival committee will celebrate Christmas with Santa in the Township building on Main Street. Santa will make a special visit from the North Pole to share his lap, hear what the kids want for Christmas, and give candy to the kids. Santa’s elves will be present to serve cookies and hot chocolate. Other elves with assist children in making a coat selection. Donations of new or gently used children’s coats can be brought to the Township building or the Village Town Hall. We will be coordinating the distribution with the W3CU clothing pantry. No adult coats please.

W3CU food and clothing pantry hours are 4:30 – 6:30 p.m. on the third Thursday each month. The next date is Thursday, December 18. If you are unable to come on Thursdays to Compassion Closet, please call the church at (937) 695-0025 to schedule an appointment. Clothing donations can be brought in on Tuesday mornings, 9 – 11 a.m. Stop by around 3:30 p.m. on Thursday if you can assist in serving. Please check our Facebook page for updates.

The next Winchester Village Council meeting is on Tuesday, December 9. The meetings are open to the public, and everyone is invited to attend. If you have an agenda item, call Ashley in the Town Hall (937-695-0880) before 3 p.m. the Friday before the meeting.

Winchester’s Past (Patsy Roberts): From the People’s Defender, November 1925: The Ladies’ Missionary Society will have a bake sale and also a miscellaneous sale in Kirk’s Music Store on Saturday; Miss Annette Downey was a recent business visitor at Portsmouth; Miss Frances Adams and E.A. Doyle was at Cincinnati visiting F.H. Doyle and wife last week; Mr. And Mrs. Earl King and daughter Delores and Margaret List visited W.V. List at Lawshe on Sunday; Mr. And Mrs. Ben Howland, Elizabeth Howland, Mr. and Mrs. George Short and son Dewitt, Mr. and Mrs. Herman Short, and son Charles of Fitzpatrick, Ala., enjoyed an elegant turkey dinner at the home of Mr. and Mrs. John Horner on Sunday; Mr. and Mrs. Lonnie Jacobs entertained to dinner Thursday, Mr. and Mrs. Charles Kendall and son Bobbie, Mrs. Laura deBruin, Mr. and Mrs. Hyman Kendall.

If you have news or events you would like to have included in the paper, please let me know.

Information is due by Sunday evening and can be sent by calling (937) 205-2309 (leave a message) or by email at [email protected].