Submitted News

The Adams County Board of Development Disabilities and the Adams County Association for Individuals with DD came together to dedicate the newly purchased AED in the memory of T.J. McClellan.

Memorial donations were received by the Association and this machine will forever be an asset if ever needed in an emergency situation. T.J. McClellan served as the Board Advocate and enjoyed empowering people with disabilities.

The AED machine will be located on the main floor in The Precinct office building.