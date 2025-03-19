By Ryan Applegate

In a court hearing on March 12, Coy Kidd changed his plea to guilty to an amended charge of voluntary manslaughter with a firearm specification in the fatal shooting of Sarah Young. The original charge of murder was reduced as part of a plea agreement. Judge Brett Spencer presided over the hearing in the Adams County Court of Common Pleas. This plea hearing follows another similar case in the county just days earlier, where an individual also changed their plea to voluntary manslaughter. Having two such serious cases in less than a week is rare in Adams County, where violent crimes are not common, and homicides are particularly unusual.

Kidd had been facing the charge of murder following the death of Sarah Young in June 2024. The two had been involved in a heated argument over allegations that Young had stolen Kidd’s truck. Kidd, reportedly under the influence of methamphetamines at the time, entered Young’s residence armed with a 9mm handgun. An argument escalated, and during this confrontation, Kidd shot Young in the head, causing her death.

At the hearing, Judge Spencer began by confirming that Kidd understood the charges against him. “Mr. Kidd, do you understand the charges?” the judge asked. Kidd responded affirmatively, saying, “Yes, sir.” Kidd had been represented by his defense attorney, Mr. Nick Ring, throughout the proceedings. The court also explained the nature of the amended charge, emphasizing that the change to voluntary manslaughter was a significant reduction from the original charge of murder.

Under Ohio law, voluntary manslaughter occurs when a person intentionally kills another, but the killing is committed in the heat of passion or after provocation. In this case, the prosecution indicated that Kidd was upset over the theft of his truck and may have been emotionally influenced at the time of the shooting. The fact that Kidd pled guilty to voluntary manslaughter, with the firearm specification attached, reflected the complexities of the case and the circumstances surrounding the crime.

The firearm specification adds a mandatory three-year sentence to the overall penalty, which Kidd acknowledged during the hearing. He confirmed that the firearm was operable at the time of the shooting, admitting that it expelled a projectile when fired. “I shot her,” Kidd told the court, acknowledging that his actions led directly to Young’s death. This direct admission of guilt was a key part of the proceedings, as it confirmed that Kidd accepted responsibility for his actions and the consequences that followed.

In addition to the manslaughter charge, Kidd pleaded guilty to two other charges: tampering with evidence and obstructing justice. These charges were related to his actions after the shooting. Kidd had concealed the firearm in a van, which he knew would hinder the investigation. Kidd admitted his wrongdoing, stating, “I knew it was wrong, but I did it anyway.” His decision to hide the weapon was a crucial factor that led to the additional charges, demonstrating his efforts to avoid detection by law enforcement.

Both the prosecution and defense jointly recommended a sentence between 11 and 16 and a half years for the manslaughter charge, with the firearm specification tacked on top. The firearm specification alone adds a mandatory three years, bringing the total sentence range to 14 to 19 and a half years. Kidd’s sentence will be finalized after a pre-sentence investigation is conducted. This investigation will gather additional information to assist Judge Spencer in determining an appropriate sentence.

Sentencing is scheduled for April 25. Judge Spencer also instructed that any members of Young’s family or others with relevant information could submit documentation for restitution before the sentencing hearing. This provides an opportunity for those affected by the crime to make their voices heard in the sentencing process, ensuring that the court takes all aspects of the case into account.

Throughout the proceedings, Judge Spencer took care to explain the plea agreement to Kidd, ensuring that the defendant understood the consequences of his decision. “If you and the state of Ohio mutually and jointly recommend the same sentence, the Court of Appeals likely would not review the sentence,” Judge Spencer explained, making sure Kidd was fully aware of the potential ramifications of his guilty plea. Kidd, showing comprehension, confirmed his understanding by saying, “Yes, sir.”

The case has garnered attention in Adams County, especially considering the rarity of violent crime in the area. The county, known for its rural and tight-knit community, is not accustomed to having multiple homicide cases in such a short span of time. The previous plea change a few days prior, also involving voluntary manslaughter, has made local residents more aware of the criminal justice proceedings in the region. Homicides and violent crimes are not commonplace in Adams County, making these two cases, within a matter of days, a notable anomaly.

Following the hearing, the court adjourned, and Kidd remained in custody as he awaits sentencing in April. The plea agreement was the result of negotiations between the prosecution and the defense. By pleading guilty, Kidd avoided a potentially longer trial, while the prosecution secured a conviction for voluntary manslaughter.

The case remains a sobering reminder of the consequences of violence and the complexity of criminal justice cases. While Adams County has not traditionally been known for violent crime, this recent series of events underscores the unpredictability of such situations and their lasting impact on a community.

With sentencing pending, all eyes are now on the outcome, as it will bring closure to a tragic incident that has deeply affected those involved, including Young’s family and the local community. It also highlights the importance of accountability and the legal process in addressing serious crimes, even in small, rural areas where such cases are rare.

