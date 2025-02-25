By Teresa Carr

Heart Health and Aging – Signs of heart disease

People in the early stages of these heart diseases often don’t have symptoms, or the signs may not be noticeable. In some people, early symptoms may be felt only during times of stress or during strenuous exercise. Many people have no symptoms until they experience a heart attack or other related medical problem. That’s why regular checkups with a doctor are important.

If you experience any of the symptoms listed below suddenly or without exertion, call 911 for emergency assistance. Although other conditions can cause chest discomfort, don’t assume it’s something minor. It is critical to have your symptoms checked out quickly in case it is a heart attack. Immediate treatment is essential to prevent permanent damage when the heart is not getting enough oxygen.

Chest pain is not always the main warning sign of a heart attack, so be aware of other possible symptoms:

· Crushing chest pain or pressure in the center or left side of the chest

· Pain, numbness, and/or tingling in the shoulders, arms, neck, jaw, or back

· Shortness of breath when active, at rest, or while lying flat

· Fainting, lightheadedness, or sudden dizziness

· Rapid or irregular heartbeat

· Cold sweats

· Nausea, vomiting, or stomach upset

· Tiredness or fatigue

· Weakness

· Anxiety

The symptoms of a heart attack can be different in men and women. Women are more likely than men to experience shortness of breath; tiredness; weakness; upset stomach; anxiety; and pain in the shoulder, back, or arm. For more information, visit The Heart Truth, a national heart disease awareness campaign for women from the NIH National Heart, Lung, and Blood Institute (NHLBI).

Although these problems can be signs of heart disease, they can also be associated with other health conditions. Tell your doctor about any health concerns you have. If you have signs of heart disease, your doctor may send you to a cardiologist, a doctor who specializes in the heart.

The future of research on aging and the heart – Today more than ever, scientists understand the effects that aging has on the heart and blood vessels, and how aging and other factors affect the risk of developing heart disease. They are learning much more about how physical activity, diet, and other lifestyle factors influence the rate of aging in the heart and arteries. Aging processes in other organ systems, including the muscles, kidneys, and lungs, also likely contribute to heart disease. Changes in metabolism, including insulin resistance, are increasingly recognized as risk factors for heart disease. Research will continue to unravel how these aging systems influence each other, which may reveal new targets for treatments and help develop new ways to prevent and manage heart disease.

